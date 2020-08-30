Who won The Voice Kids 2020?

The Voice Kids has wrapped up its newest sequence on ITV, crowning one other winner in an action-packed closing final night time.

It was one other robust 12 months within the competitors, showcasing the sensible vocal abilities of many promising younger musicians, however just one might take dwelling the win.

The closing noticed Justine, Victoria, Dara and George go head-to-head, every one representing a distinct coach from the skilled judging panel comprised of Pixie Lott, Will.i.am, Paloma Religion and McFly’s Danny Jones.

Every contestant delivered a solo efficiency, earlier than returning to the stage later within the programme for a robust duet with their mentor.

George and Danny lined Bruce Springsteen’s Born to Run, Dara and Paloma sang Motown traditional Ain’t No Mountain Excessive Sufficient, Will carried out his Black Eyed Peas hit The place Is the Love? with Victoria, and Justine and Pixie selected Don’t Fear ’bout a Factor by Stevie Surprise.

Then, it was all the way down to the digital viewers (watching by way of livestream) to submit their votes and resolve the winner of this 12 months’s competitors.

In the end, they settled on Justine Afante, who had wowed them with a model of Hear, a music from the Dreamgirls soundtrack popularised by Beyoncé.

Justine was thrilled by the information, saying: “I’m in a lot shock… They have been all so good and I didn’t suppose I used to be going to be the one.”

The winner of The Voice Kids receives a £30,000 bursary to proceed their music training, in addition to a luxurious vacation to Florida with their household.

This 12 months, in gentle of how troublesome the coronavirus pandemic has been, the producers are giving all 4 finalists the sensible journey to Florida, as quickly as it’s secure for them to journey.

It was an uplifting finish to an unconventional closing for The Voice Kids, which was compelled to change its format so as to stay compliant with social distancing pointers.

Subsequent up for ITV: One other huge competitors returns with the Britain’s Received Expertise reside reveals, reuniting the very best and brightest from the auditions earlier this 12 months to resolve who will go to the grand closing.

Britain’s Received Expertise airs tonight at 6:30pm on ITV. In the event you’re in search of one thing else to observe, take a look at our TV Information.