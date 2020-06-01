Who won’t be returning to Coronation Street when filming resumes? The full list of actors over 70

Coronation Street will resume filming on ninth June, virtually three months after manufacturing was halted due to the UK lockdown, however not everybody will return to set fairly but.

Strict security measures will be in place within the cleaning soap’s Manchester studios, however ITV has confirmed any solid and crew member over the age of 70, or with underlying well being situations, won’t be required again initially. Particular person threat assessments will be made to decide when it’s secure for any member of the staff, in entrance of or behind the digital camera, in a weak class to return to Coronation Street in some unspecified time in the future later down the road.

With a quantity of older solid among the many Corrie ensemble, many on the centre of large storylines, who precisely falls into the over-70s group, and subsequently will nonetheless be absent from our screens when new episodes air in early July, following on immediately from materials shot pre-lockdown?

William Roache (Ken Barlow)

Dwelling legend Invoice, 88, has, of course, been on the cobbles since day one, and there was a nationwide outcry earlier this 12 months when Ken Barlow introduced he was promoting No.1 Coronation Street and shifting to retirement village Nonetheless Waters with glamorous girlfriend Claudia Colby. After some time he received homesick and took the home off the market, so how will his sudden absence be defined? And who will daughter Tracy Barlow flip to as her stepson Oliver Battersby battles mitochondrial illness?

Eileen Derbyshire (Emily Bishop)

Technically, Derbyshire (additionally 88) stays on the prolonged break she started in 2016 however she’s nonetheless thought-about a member of the solid and made an look by way of video name for Ken’s birthday in October 2019. If she will be able to movie one other related cameo from dwelling possibly she’ll pop up once more on Zoom over the summer time?

Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner)

The cornerstone of the group’s retail hub, Rita has been behind the counter at native newsagent the Kabin for many years. Knox, 86, made her first look within the Street again within the early 1960s. Her absence may be felt by Gemma Winter, who appears to be like upon the previous lounge singer as a surrogate granny and can be in want of assist as she battles post-natal despair.

Malcolm Hebden (Norris Cole)

Hebden went prolonged sick go away in 2017 after struggling a coronary heart assault which required main surgical procedure, and returned as a semi-regular from 2019. The most up-to-date of his recurring reappearances was in Ken’s Nonetheless Waters spin-off storyline – so far as we all know, Norris continues to be residing within the retirement group with fiancée Freda Burgess (and probably nonetheless hating each minute).

Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts)

A fan favorite for over 30 years, plucky pensioner Audrey won’t be round to maintain grandson David Platt in line as he goes more and more off the rails following spouse Shona’s amnesia ordeal. What is going to one of Weatherfield’s most dysfunctional households do with out their matriarch? Gail may have to step up, though actress Helen Price is on the cusp of the age class and is due to flip 70 early in 2021…

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer)

Veteran performer Lipman has alread publicly urged Corrie not to overlook in regards to the oldies which are so essential to the material of the present. The 74-year-old has performed battle-axe Evelyn Plummer, long-lost gran of Tyrone Dobbs, since 2018, and beforehand appeared within the visitor function of momentary Rovers supervisor Lillian Spencer again in 2002. Evelyn’s romance with previous flame Arthur Medwin is one of the storylines that will have to be paused earlier than older actors can return to their roles.

David Neilson (Roy Cropper)

Native cafe Roy’s Rolls might not even be open by the point Corrie’s new episodes transmits, which might make it simpler to handle the absence of its proprietor performed by 71-year-old Neilson. Perhaps he’s in isolation within the upstairs flat tinkering along with his mannequin railway, leaving teenage niece Nina in cost of a takeaway-only service?

Paul Copley (Arthur Medwin)

Evelyn’s aforementioned love curiosity can be on a continued enforced sabbatical, regardless of the candy fling solely simply beginning up once more for the childhood sweethearts. Copley, 75, made his first look as Arthur earlier this 12 months, following a latest visitor stint in Emmerdale as Charity Dingle’s estranged dad Obadiah.

Go to our devoted Coronation Street web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. In case you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, try our TV information.