Who would be the new owner of the Merida Deer in the Expansion League

The Mexican American businessman, Jeff Luhnow, along with a group of shareholders, acquired the Venados FC from Yucatan from Expansion League MX. According to the journalist of Aztec Sports, David medrano, the former general manager of the Astros from Houston from MLB would have closed the purchase of the Yucatecan team, in which will seek to ascend for the season 2022-2023.

“Southerners will try to meet the certification requirements to be able to fight for promotion, since there is also a spectacular project to build a large stadium in Merida,” Medrano said in his weekly column.

According to the analyst, Luhnow I had already tried on previous occasions invest in Mexican soccer; since he first wanted to buy at Puebla and then to Athletic of San Luis. But nevertheless, could not finalize the business and the teams stayed in their respective places.

For his part, Jeff Luhnow was born on the Mexico City the 8 of June from 1966. Their parents of American origin, so they had to move from New York a Mexico for labor issues. In his teens he lived in U.S Y has two university degrees in the races of Economy e engineering.

Later, he began to bond in the world business-sports in the year of 2003, when he entered the offices of the St. Louis Cardinals. His greatest work was the baseball team Houston Astros, which he joined as general manager, but in January of 2020 He was fired for the controversy of the signal theft case.

After moving away from baseball, Luhnow became interested in soccer, specifically soccer. Liga BBVA MX. This, since the franchises of the Major League Soccer (MLS) have an approximate value of USD 300 million, while the Mexican, in addition to offering better investment opportunities and have a largest fan base, have a cost of USD 50 million.

Another point that makes a Mexican team a better investment is the fact of being a best product on television, both in Mexico and the United States. Thanks to the Mexican fans residing in the neighboring country to the north they maintain the bond and the fans with their soccer teams.

Despite his punishment in MLB, Luhnow is known for its mindset and analysis process, which it’s makes him capable of turning a losing team into a true title contender.

Finally, the project of Sustainable Stadium of Mérida It will be built north of the Yucatecan capital, in an urban area with influence in the colonies of Cordemex Y Mountains of Amé, just a few minutes from the exit to Puerto Progreso. The property will be designed by the firm of architects Populous and with investments of Ball Game Inc.

The budget that has been contemplated for this stadium is MXN 2 million pesos and it is expected that can be inaugurated between 2023 and 2024. This sports venue will have the objective of host different types of events, in which It will have the technology that allows you to change the stands and the pitch.

It will be the next house of the Yucatan Lions of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) and Yucatan deer from Expansion League MX. With this construction, the team led by Sergio Orduña will seek certification ante la Mexican Football Federation (FMF) so they can fight for him ascent to Liga BBVA MX.

