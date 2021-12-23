Who would be the sacrifice of America to sign Jonathan Dos Santos

The former Villarreal player developed his first years of career within the basic forces of Barcelona. (Photo: Kevin Jairaj / REUTERS)

The rumors and reports of the possible arrival of Jonathan Dos Santos to America they are getting stronger. The midfielder of the Mexican team would be one of the main objectives of the directive Eagle during this transfer market after the removal of the player from Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS.

Jona He has already stated on some occasions that in the event of his arrival in the MX League, it would be to play with the blue-cream colors, so everything seems aimed at an agreement by both parties to close their official announcement as a reinforcement in the following weeks.

The only drawback for the arrival of the youngest of the Dos Santos to Coapa is his presence as a foreign player in the eyes of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF). It is important to remember that even though the 31-year-old has tricolor nationality, He cannot be registered as a local player because he was not trained as a player in Liga MX and there is no record of you before your 18th birthday.

The former player of the Villarreal developed his first years of career within the basic forces of Barcelona. Dos Santos was part of the talent school known as La Masia and he even made his debut with the Blaugrana first team between 2011 and 2013.

This would cause the strategist Santiago Solari decided to dispense with the services of one of the soccer players most loved by the fans within the institution in recent years. According to some media, the chosen one would be Federico Viñas, who would no longer be to the liking of the coach and could take new airs with a club outside of Mexico.

The Uruguayan has not managed to resume his level of competence that catapulted him as one of the benchmarks of the Eagles in previous tournaments, especially during the stage of Miguel Herrera at the head of the Americanist squad. This, added to the lack of opportunities received by the current coaching staff, would culminate in the departure of the South American.

The directive of the Coapa team continues to work at a forced marches to form a squad that manages to return the team to the forefront of national football. Despite the fact that America was in the first position of the general table in the past Scream Mexico Opening 2021, it all culminated in a elimination in the quarterfinals against Pumas.

The lack of important triumphs and palpable titles has begun to hit hard on the patience of Azulcremas fans, who have demonstrated against the directive commanded by the sports president Santiago Baños.

At the moment, only the incorporation of Diego Valdes as a new Eagle reinforcement. The steering wheel reached the Nest from Santos Laguna to seek to take over the creative area of ​​the team. On the side of the casualties, Sebastian Cordova was transferred to Nuevo León to play with the Tigers

Outside of Jona, Baños’ other priority is finding a extreme that may occupy the right band of Solari’s attack, Well, that was one of the main requests of the Argentine strategist for the next tournament to be played from January 6, 2022.

We only have to wait to see if indeed Jonathan Dos Santos can be announced as the second Americanist reinforcement or if everything will remain as one of many rumors of this transfer market.

