Who would Mexico face if it had to play the playoffs for the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The FIFA has determined the clashes between the different conferences for the matches of repechage, Facing the Qatar World Cup 2022. Although I still do not know which teams will participate in said round, it is already known that the matches will be played one day, the June 13 and 14 next year, in Qatar, as a neutral seat.

In regards to Concacaf, the fourth place from the final Octagonal will be the one who will look for his place for the maximum competition in the repechage. Recently, it became official that he will face the winner of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC for its acronym in English). In other words, the fourth best team from Central, North America and the Caribbean will face the best from Oceania.

After eight games played, the Concacaf tie is as follows: Canada first with 16 units, USA second with 15, Mexico third with 14 and Panama fourth with 14. Despite the fact that the Mexicans and the Panamanians tie in points, the difference in goals separates them. The last days were two consecutive defeats for the tricolor team, so if it does not improve its performance, it will have to analyze the level of its peers in Oceania.

In their last visit to Canada, Mexico fell 2-1 to the local squad, a result that made it drop positions in the tie. (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

Despite the fact that Mexico is currently in a position where they qualify directly for the World Cup, the tie still has six games left, in which anything can happen. It should be remembered that in 2014, the Azteca team also suffered a lot to access the World Cup tournament and was barely enough for the playoffs.

On that occasion, the World Cup in Brazil was on the horizon, but the tie was very difficult for the tricolor. At the time, Honduras He starred in an “Aztecazo” and beat the Mexicans at home. Likewise, the Mexican team was not able to beat Costa Rica at home and tied at zero. The lack of points took him to fourth place in the hexagonal.

Curiously, in that World Cup, Concacaf and Oceania also faced each other to decide who would be the guest of the World Cup. Back then it was Mexico against New Zealand, two games, back and forth where the Aztecs prevailed in a comfortable wayGo 9-3 on the aggregate scoreboard. Now looking to 2022, the New Zealand team is once again one of the favorites to dominate the Oceania confederation and win their place in the playoffs.

Gerardo Tata Martino is the current coach of the Mexican team. The strategist has an effectiveness rate greater than 80%. (PHOTO: ISAAC ESQUIVEL /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Bad fortune presented itself to the team of Gerardo the Tata Martino recently. Prior to their visit matches against United States and Canada respectively, the team had not been defeated in the tie and managed to carry a series of positive results, which led them to lead the group for two months.

The opportunity for Mexico to climb the steps and safely qualify for Qatar 2022 is very high. Despite the fact that the team has a sanction and will not be able to count on the support of its fans for the next matches, the team has a very high effectiveness at home. Soon, they will receive a visit from Costa Rica, who is in fifth place with nine points. Likewise, the team will visit Jamaica, sixth place with seven points.

Later, they will play decisive matches in February and March, when they host Panama already USA in the Aztec territory. These matches will be of vital importance as they will be played against teams that compete directly for a ticket to the next World Cup.

