Whoa, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johannson And More Actresses Team Up For Epic Fight Video

Go away a Remark
The previous a number of weeks have seen the web play host to many, many (many) viral movies and moments. Some have been wonderful, others not so nice. However a brand new cross-continental epic struggle scene, that includes Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, and lots of extra has simply upped the ante as probably the most inventive methods celebrities have killed time in quarantine.
The Boss Bitch Fight Problem was directed and produced by stuntwoman and actress Zoë Bell, a frequent collaborator of Quentin Tarantino who’s greatest recognized for her work on Xena: Warrior Princess and Kill Invoice. The clip begins with Zoë Bell sitting in her residence, lamenting that she simply needs to play along with her pals. Then she rapidly remembers that she can play along with her pals — and rushes towards the digital camera, giving it a strong kick. The shot immediately cuts to Lucy Lawless, pulling again as if she’s simply been kicked within the face, and, nicely, you get the image.
More than 30 actresses and stunt ladies seem within the video, which lasts simply over 5 minutes. All of them utilizing quite a lot of inventive methods to struggle again in opposition to their digital foes. Scarlett Johansson’s personal Avengers stunt double, Heidi Moneymaker, headbutts her, just for the actress to ponder which piece of health club tools is greatest to struggle again with. After she chooses a Swiss ball and chucks it at Dayna Grant, the stunt girl then punches Margot Robbie within the face. The Birds of Prey star simply occurs to have a complete array of weapons conveniently laid out on her kitchen desk. She, in fact, chooses Harley Quinn’s iconic baseball bat. Check out Zoe Bell’s epic video under, courtesy of Margot Robbie:
Highlights embody Florence Pugh getting kicked at the back of the top by stunt performer Lauren Mary Kim, providing up an emphatic, “OW!” after which considering twice earlier than whacking the digital camera with a great bottle of wine and as an alternative, attacking with a neon inexperienced canine toy; Daryl Hannah buying and selling in herElle Driver eyepatch for a pandemic-safe face masks whereas she stabs the digital camera; and Tracie Thoms (in a unicorn onesie!) pausing to take a sip of her drink earlier than she delivers an uppercut.
One of the enjoyable issues in regards to the Boss Bitch Fight Problem video is that it options all kinds of actresses and stuntwomen that ought to be recognizable when you’ve been to the flicks within the final, oh, 30 years. There’s As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood’s 11-year-old Julia Butters, who performs a spot-on impression of Uma Therman’s iconic Kill Invoice Bride. 1990s icons Rosie Perez and Juliette Perez kick some severe ass, as do Westworld’s Thandie Newton and two-thirds of Charlie’s Angels Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz. But it surely’s additionally an superior solution to pay homage to the unimaginable stunt ladies that assist deliver Hollywood’s coolest struggle scenes to life, as a lot of them get ample time to shine.
Zoë Bell deserves some severe kudos for pulling collectively such an elaborate and enjoyable video. It undoubtedly helps ease the sting of lacking out on some massive summer season blockbuster struggle scenes this 12 months.
What was your favourite Boss Bitch Fight Problem second? Tell us within the feedback!
Add Comment