Whoa, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johannson And More Actresses Team Up For Epic Fight Video

More than 30 actresses and stunt ladies seem within the video, which lasts simply over 5 minutes. All of them utilizing quite a lot of inventive methods to struggle again in opposition to their digital foes. Scarlett Johansson’s personal Avengers stunt double, Heidi Moneymaker, headbutts her, just for the actress to ponder which piece of health club tools is greatest to struggle again with. After she chooses a Swiss ball and chucks it at Dayna Grant, the stunt girl then punches Margot Robbie within the face. The Birds of Prey star simply occurs to have a complete array of weapons conveniently laid out on her kitchen desk. She, in fact, chooses Harley Quinn’s iconic baseball bat. Check out Zoe Bell’s epic video under, courtesy of Margot Robbie: