Whodini’s John ‘Ecstasy’ Fletcher Dies at 56

UPDATED: John Fletcher, finest referred to as Ecstasy from the pioneering rap group Whodini, has died, the group’s Grand Grasp Dee has confirmed. The reason for loss of life was unclear at the time of this text’s publication; he was 56.

Roots drummer Questlove was the primary to interrupt the information on Wednesday (Dec. 23) by way of a social-media submit paying tribute to the veteran rapper. “One like to Ecstasy of the legendary #Whodini,” he wrote. “This man was legendary and a pivotal member of probably the most legendary teams in hip hop. That is unhappy man.”

Whereas not as well-known as early hip-hop pioneers like Kurtis Blow or Grandmaster Flash and the Livid 5, Whodini have been among the many hottest and influential early rap outfits, by way of hit singles like “Buddies,” “Freaks Come Out at Night time,” “Magic’s Wand” and “The Haunted Home of Rock.” The group’s mixture of rapping and singing and its synth-heavy sound have been a staple in early ‘80s nightclubs and introduced the group one platinum and two gold albums. “The trio, together with producer Larry Smith, made the primary hip-hop information that black radio embraced,” veteran author Nelson George wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

RIP to Ecstasy from https://t.co/MiqnKeBFeK of essentially the most below appreciated voices in hip hop. Too many hits! Condolences to his fam ✨🙏🏾✨ — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) December 23, 2020

In separate testimonials to Whodini’s affect, Tribe Referred to as Quest rapper Q-Tip known as Fletcher “probably the most under-appreciated voices in hip-hop,” and Public Enemy’s galvanizing MC Chuck D wrote on Twitter: “[In] 1987 I entered the Def Jam tour. I tended to be nervous, wanting at 15,000 followers in entrance of me each night time. There have been two MCS that immediately mentored my calm that summer time. One was Doug E. Recent and the opposite was Ecstacy of Whodini. At all times there to reassure with recommendation and ideas.”

1987 I entered the @Defjam tour w PE. I tended to be nervous wanting at 15000 followers in entrance of me each night time. There have been 2 MCS that immediately mentored my calm that summer time. 1 was @RealDougEFresh the opposite was Ecstacy of Whodini. At all times there to reassure w recommendation ideas #RestInBeats pic.twitter.com/UzCj5RN4ve — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 23, 2020

Fletcher shaped Whodini with singer-rapper Jalil Hutchins in Brooklyn, NY in 1982 and signed with the influential Jive Data shortly after. The group debuted with the only , releasing its first single The group — managed by Russell Simmons, who additionally managed Kurtis Blow and the then-nascent Run-DMC — debuted with the only “Magic’s Wand,” a savvy tribute to early hip-hop DJ Mr. Magic and adopted with a self-titled album (together with manufacturing from white digital music artists Conny Plank and Thomas Dolby) in ‘83.

However Whodini’s breakthrough got here the next yr with “Escape.” Produced by Kurtis Blow affiliate Larry Smith, it included such smashes as “Freaks Come Out at Night time” and the cynical “Buddies,” which is without doubt one of the most sampled songs in hip-hop, showing in tracks by Kanye West, Dr. Dre, Tupac, Nas and greater than 150 others.

Along with his trademark Zorro hat, Fletcher was the focus of the group.

The group adopted in 1986 with the Smith-helmed “Again in Black,” and have been second on the invoice on Run-DMC’s “Elevating Hell Tour” that yr — in a mirrored image of their standing, they have been billed above LL Cool J and the Beastie Boys. Nonetheless, the group’s recognition had begun to fade, regardless of their affect on the New Jack Swing fashion of the early Nineteen Nineties, and several other makes an attempt at a comeback have been unsuccessful. Their last album, 1996’s “Six,” was produced by hitmaker Jermaine Dupri, who cited them as a serious affect on his personal work with KrissKross and TLC, and even briefly labored as a dancer for the group early in his profession.

Whereas Whodini largely remained on the nostalgia circuit in current many years, they did get well-deserved recognition at a number of factors, at VH1’s Hip Hop Honors in 2007 and at the Black Music Honors in 2018, the place they acquired the Hip-Hop Icon Award.

In an announcement, Jalil Hutchins mentioned: “‘One Love’ to one among Hip Hop’s Biggest! There’ll by no means be one other.”

In an official assertion from Fletcher’s household, Jonnelle Fletcher wrote: “The African and Native American ancestors have gathered round and chosen this present day, through the Winter Solstice, Dec twenty third, 2020 to name upon a most endeared, beneficiant, and honest soul who graced The World’s coronary heart by way of efficiency, hip-hop, household, kids and grandchildren.