Whoever raised his eyes from PM Modi-LoC to LAC spoke from Red Fort, Army replied in the same language

PM Independence Day Full Speech: Addressing the country for the 7th time on Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said that respect for India’s sovereignty is supreme for us. What our brave soldiers can do for this resolution, what the country can do, the world has seen this in Ladakh. He said that from the LoC to the LAC, whoever has raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country, the country, the country’s army has responded to it in the same language. The PM said that with our neighboring countries, whether they are connected to us on land or from the sea, we are connecting our relations with the partnership of security, development and trust. A quarter of the world’s population lives in South Asia. We can create untold possibilities of development and prosperity of such a large population with cooperation and participation. Also Read – From the corona virus to self-sufficient India, 10 special things of PM Modi’s speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort …

From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner: PM Narendra Modi on #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/5fHmMWScaX Also Read – PM Modi on Corona Vaccine: PM Modi from Red Fort told when the Covid Vaccine will be reached, – ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020 Also Read – PM Modi speaks from the ramparts of the Red Fort – India will win the war from Corona with the resolve power of 130 crore countrymen

He said that today the neighbors are not only those who get our geographical boundaries, but they are also those who meet our hearts. Where there is harmony in relationships, there is harmony. I am happy that in the last few years, I have strengthened our relations with all the countries of extended neighborhood in India.

The PM said that our policies, our processes, our products, everything should be best, should be the best. Only then will we be able to realize the vision of an India-best India. Prime Minister Modi said that in this decade of the 21st century, India will now have to move forward with new policy and new customs. Now simple will not work.

He said that there are more than 1300 islands in our country. In view of their geographical location, in view of their importance in the development of the country, work is underway to start new development schemes.