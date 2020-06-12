‘Whole Bellas’ Renewed For Season 6 at E! – Variety

The Bella twins are coming again for extra.

E! has formally renewed “Whole Bellas” for a sixth season, proper on cue for the tip of season 5.

The collection follows the lives of WWE superstars, authors and entrepreneurs Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. Season 6 is about to premiere later this fall.

Season 5 of the docuseries, which concluded tonight, featured a number of milestones within the sisters’ lives, together with Nikki and Artem’s romantic French engagement and the twins discovering out they’re each pregnant and due inside weeks of one another.

The present fifth season of “Whole Bellas” averaged almost 1 million whole viewers after seven days of delayed viewing, in addition to 598,000 viewers in the important thing 18-49 demographic and 444,000 viewers amongst girls aged 18-49. Per the community, that represents elevated of 9%, 7% and 15% within the three metrics from the earlier season. Season 5 is at the moment the highest-rated season all key in two years.

Season 6 will give attention to the enlargement of the twins’ households with the beginning of their infants. It’ll see Nikki navigate the thrill of parenthood for the primary time, as Brie continues her journey of motherhood as a mother of two.

“We’re at a very thrilling level in our lives, and might’t wait to take the Bella Military on this journey as we proceed to work exhausting and encourage them to reside their desires,” stated Brie Bella again when the present was renewed for season 5 in June 2019.

“Whole Bellas” is produced by WWE and Bunim Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Andrea Metz and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as govt producers for Bunim Murray Productions, and Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser on board as govt producers for WWE. Each Nikki Bella and Brie Bella additionally exec produce.