Whole information to all of the puzzles in Name of the Sea

Name of the Sea is a gorgeous journey that transports us to idyllic landscapes filled with thriller, but additionally filled with risks and demanding situations. To discover the thriller of Harry’s disappearance, Norah has to embark in this complete adventure and remedy a bunch of puzzles that may sluggish her growth.

Subsequently, if you’re a kind of who can not wait to learn how the tale is solved or had been caught in a selected puzzle, we needed to come up with a information with fixing those riddles.

Foreword

Open the briefcase: In the event you have a look at your pocket book you’re going to see a photograph of a area with the quantity 506. The suitcase that asks for a mix is opened with this key.

Bankruptcy 1

Open the door: At the primary course we can see a door that we can open first the use of the important thing that we had in a single camp field. Inside of is a He drew that tells us the place the piece we wish to open the gate is.

Decrease the bridge: This puzzle is solved thru a number of steps. The speculation is that iLet’s check up on the surroundings and allow us to write down in our pocket book the symbols that we discover in some totems in order that if we then have a look at the relaxation of the spring we will know the order. If you wish to save your approach, that is the location:





Episode 2

On this bankruptcy we come to the primary camp the place we’re already starting to to find the primary clues about what has came about. Alternatively, the riddles start to get difficult.

Recompose the torn paper: this is a quite simple puzzle. Preferably, get started by way of rebuilding the sides and the remainder comes out by itself. This paper is helping us to position the items of the totem of the cabin smartly.

The hut totem: we can have to position the items with a purpose to liberate a secret compartment. We display you the way within the following video.

Burnt lenses: To unravel the puzzle of the device it’s obligatory to insert the piece that we’ve got bought in the name of the game compartment within the stone elevator, on the front of the camp.

We will be able to succeed in a space the place we can discover a crevice and a few stairs to head down. Under we can see other eyes, if we follow them a number of instances we can download 3 sketches. Then you need to return to the device and make the marks indicated within the drawings. Then you definitely simply have to position it within the telescope at the proper and we can write down a brand new drawing.





With this new knowledge we return to exploring the crack and right down to the attention house. We need to have a look at the drawing that we’ve got bought within the telescope to copy the trend so as within the packing containers at the flooring. The primary big name is the yellow one.

Bankruptcy 3

We will be able to arrive at a seashore with a wholly stranded boat.

Repair present: we can have to go into within it to revive the present in some levers. The right kind order is 3,2,4,1. Then we can need to turn on the turbines by way of following the cable course.

If from the keep an eye on panel during which we now have activated the present we glance to the left we can arrive at a room with a device that has 3 floating stones. The answer will be the following:





With the numbers written within the magazine we go back to the camp and check up on the whole lot imaginable to proceed writing in our pocket book. Organ puzzle: Indicating the best way to remedy this puzzle can also be difficult, because it is among the most intricate video games. Subsequently, we depart you a video the place you’ll see the best way to remedy it.

Bankruptcy 4

Turn on the buttons: there are 4 stones with buttons during which we need to turn on the right kind one. The very first thing to do is write down the logo that we discover in entrance of the closed door, since it’s the clue we wish to know which buttons to press. Then you definitely simply have to take a look at the logo on every rock and spot during which place it corresponds consistent with the drawing at the left.





Turbine: It is vitally easy. We simply have to visit the again of the device and put wheel by way of wheel the outlet down and press the levers in entrance. You need to do it one by one.

Wall symbols: ttransformation equals Blood of God, liquid to Transformation, Existence to Water Animal and Everlasting to Water Animal. 1-2-3-3.

Drums: is an auditory puzzle during which you need to press the notes you pay attention. To save lots of you time we depart you the order:





Bankruptcy 5

Coloured palms: 5 totems should be activated so as.

White palms

Orange palms

Purple palms

Grey palms

Pink spirals

Underwater puzzle: Within the portions the place we’re swimming, the puzzle will consist of creating the water succeed in the middle of the round gadgets on the identical time with a purpose to turn on the currents.





Constellations: we need to shape constellations from the symbols of our hand to open the doorways. It is composed of a number of levels and in between we can need to liberate a bridge with a three-button panel. The path the animals are pointing is the one who opens.

And to this point all of the Name of the Sea puzzles!