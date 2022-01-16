Whole Lockdown Chennai: There’s whole lockdown in Chennai lately, there may be silence at the streets

Whole Lockdown Chennai: The Tamil Nadu govt has prolonged the lockdown restrictions within the state until January 31. Particularly, from January 14 to January 18, the principles are being strictly adopted, on this episode, Chennai is below whole lockdown lately. Some photos of Koyambedu house have come to the fore, the place there may be silence throughout, few persons are noticed at the street, who’re being requested the cause of stepping out of the home.Additionally Learn – Pictures: Scattered colours of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, Bhogi and Uttarayan gala’s within the nation, lakhs of other people took a bathtub

Restrictions proceed in any respect puts of worship in Tamilmadu below the Corona restrictions. Particular inter-district buses for Pongal are operating at 75 in step with cent capability. Angered via this choice of the federal government, a cafe proprietor in Chennai is offended, pronouncing that ultimate yr’s tragedy made it transparent that lockdown isn’t an answer. The general public within the state have now been vaccinated. Additionally Learn – Tamil Nadu Information As of late: PM Modi to inaugurate 11 new clinical schools in Tamil Nadu lately, new CICT campus can also be to be had

contemporary circumstances of corona within the nation

The method of accelerating the circumstances of corona within the nation continues. In step with the knowledge launched via the Union Well being Ministry on Sunday, within the ultimate 24 hours, 2 lakh 71 thousand 202 new circumstances of corona virus have been reported and 1 lakh 38 thousand 331 recovered. There were 2,369 extra circumstances within the nation than the day gone by, whilst 2,68,833 new circumstances have been reported the day gone by. On the identical time, 314 other people have died because of this unhealthy virus. In step with the Ministry of Well being, the collection of lively sufferers within the nation has reached 15 lakh 50 thousand 377. On the identical time, the whole collection of circumstances of the brand new variant Omicron has higher to 7743.