Whole zombie listing of Again 4 Blood

On Again 4 Blood We can face hordes of enraged zombies mercilessly, however they aren’t all of the identical. In the similar approach that there are other categories of characters, there also are zombies.

Within the following information we depart you the zombie listing to be had in Again 4 Blood so you’ll determine the enemy simply by taking a look at him.

Lista the zombies the Again 4 Blood

Not unusual zombie: they’re probably the most common zombies. Normally they generally seem in hordes, since they aren’t very resistant. Nonetheless, they revel in velocity and are very competitive.





whistleblower– If alerted, it’ll purpose a squeak that can draw in all surrounding zombies. You’ve gotten to check out to kill him once imaginable or you should be stealthy and now not get his consideration.





Grandullón: they’re very tough and resistant zombies. They assault via charging and you have got to watch out with their shoulders. He’s susceptible within the shoulder, so you could use Jim towards him, as he offers extra injury when attacking susceptible issues.





Smelly: They’re very sluggish zombies, however they explode when knocked down. Preferably, assault with firearms and from afar to be out of vary. Walker is a superb persona to tackle them.





Punching gadget: This can be a very nerve-racking zombie, because it jumps around the platforms, and may also be in prime puts. You must watch out whilst you expel saliva, as it immobilizes us in position. On occasion it will be significant to make use of the sniper so that you could achieve it. It generally hides in darkish puts.