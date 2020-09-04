Whom Chirag Has Finally Said – They Are Fighting To Rule Over Us .. Ruckus In Bihar

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan has been constantly raising fingers on the functioning of Nitish Kumar’s government in Bihar even though he is in the NDA. Now the advertisement has been published in the newspapers on behalf of LJP regarding the assembly elections. The advertisement reads ‘They are fighting to rule us, we are fighting to rule Bihar’. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP’s election gameplan in Bihar, know what is ‘Saptarishi’

In this advertisement, Lok Janshakti Party has told that to create new Bihar and Yuva Bihar, all Bihari brothers and sisters have to walk with young Bihari Chirag Paswan. This is the time when all the Bihari will have to fight the battle of Asmita of Bihar so that we can all take pride in Bihar.

Lok Janshakti Party believes in all caste religions and has always carried everyone along. In the advertisement, the religion is not known, everyone talks about repeating the old tag line of the party. The official advertisement has been given by the party for the first time ever since Lok Janshakti Party has been formed. The idea behind giving this advertisement is to reiterate the thinking of the party and the resolve of millions of its workers – to make Bihar 1st and Bihari 1st.

Regarding this party’s advertisement, it is believed that in this gesture, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been criticized. This advertisement has been given in all Hindi and English newspapers of Bihar. Along with this there is an advertisement by the party in important newspapers of Delhi and Mumbai, which states that there are many people who are fighting to rule us but it is only Lok Janshakti Party which is fighting to destroy Bihar. She is

Let me tell you that for some time, there have been constant reports of tension between JDU and LJP and both are angry with each other. But BJP President JP Nadda had said recently that JDU, LJP and BJP will fight together in Bihar Assembly elections.