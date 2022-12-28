Whoopi Goldberg apologized for her new Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg did it again: the actress and presenter insisted that the Holocaust “was not a question of race.” (Reuters)

For the second time this year, the actress Whoopi Goldberg He once again caused controversy for his comments related to the holocaustand again he has had to apologize publicly.

“It was never my intention to give the impression that I was reaffirming myself in hurtful comments, especially after speaking and listening to people like rabbis and old and new friends,” the actress explained in a statement published by the magazine. Variety.

These apologies come after an interview he gave to The Sunday Times in which he tried to justify what was said in January when he stated that the Holocaust “had nothing to do with race.”

In her most recent comments, the actress said that what she had tried to express was that there was no way to tell if someone was jewish just from first glance. And this explanation again provoked numerous criticisms among his followers.

Last Monday, the Memorial and Museo Auschwitz-Birkenau posted on Twitter a passage from a letter that Adolf Hitler he wrote in 1919, before he was appointed chancellor of Germany, in which he explicitly singled out the Jews as a “foreign race unable and unwilling to sacrifice its racial distinctiveness”.

While the post did not mention the Ghost actress, the former president of the American Jewish Committee, David Harristook advantage of the message to tell Goldberg to stop claiming that the holocaust it had nothing to do with race: “It all had to do with race”, he pointed out.

In her apologies, the actress said she was still learning, and that she believed the Holocaust had to do with race.

“In these times of growing antisemitismI want to be very clear when I say that I have always been with the Jewish people and always will be.. My support for them has not wavered and never will,” she added.

The actress and presenter was suspended for two weeks from the program The View on February 1 for a comment in which He denied that there was a racist component in the Holocaust..

I affirm that the Holocaust was about white people killing other white people and that it had nothing to do with the race of the Jews.

“Let us be faithful to the truth. The Holocaust had nothing to do with race. The Holocaust represents the inhumanity of man, but it has nothing to do with race. They were whites killing whites,” Goldberg said then.

In the afternoon of that same day, the actress apologized on Twitter and insisted that the Holocaust was racially motivated because the Nazis considered Jews and other social groups to be a different and inferior race.

Later, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she justified that being a black woman, she considered race as something “that you can see.”

Although the chain ABC She then acknowledged Goldberg’s apology and asked her to take two weeks away from the cameras to “reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

(With information from EFE)

