Whoopi Goldberg, Jasmine Guy Cast in ‘Harlem’ (TV News Roundup)

In right now’s TV information roundup, Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy have joined the solid of Tracy Oliver’s comedy sequence “Harlem,” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will air particular documentary “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Preserve A Good Queen Down” on Feb. 26.

CASTING

Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy have been solid in recurring roles in “Harlem,” sequence from Tracy Oliver and likewise govt produced by Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Kim Lessing, Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés. “Harlem” is a single-cam comedy following the lives of 4 girls from their faculty days at NYU and past as they navigate relationships, intercourse and profession ambitions. Goldberg will painting Dr. Elise Pruitt, a superb, intense division head at Columbia College. Guy will play Patricia, Quinn’s rich mom who needs her daughter to let go of her dream to change into a designer and calm down. The Amazon Studios sequence is collectively produced by Common Tv and Paper Kite Productions. Beforehand introduced solid members embrace Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Tyler Lepley.

Courtroom drama “61st Road” introduced Holt McCallany and Killian Scott have been solid in sequence common roles. The sequence, from Peter Moffat and govt produced by Michael B. Jordan, Alana Mayo and J. David Shanks, follows Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising highschool athlete who’s unwittingly swept up in Chicago’s notoriously corrupt felony justice system. McCallany will painting Lieutenant Tardelli, a corrupt Chicago police lieutenant. Scott will play Rocco Andretti, a legacy Chicago police officer who’s compelled to query his dedication to the division when a drug bust goes awry. Beforehand introduced solid members embrace Courtney B. Vance, Bentley Inexperienced, Aunjanue Ellis and Andrene Ward-Hammond. The 2-season sequence, produced by AMC Studios, is about to start manufacturing in March for a 2022 debut.

The CW‘s “Legacies” added Courtney Bandeko in a recurring visitor star position. She’s going to painting Finch, a scholar at Mystical Falls Excessive College who isn’t any stranger to stepping into hassle. Whereas a loner by nature, that every one adjustments when she meets a switch scholar who understands her in a manner that nobody ever has. Bandeko, who beforehand appeared in Snapchat TV‘s “Lifeless of Evening” and Direct TV‘s “Kingdom,” is repped by AEFH.

DATES

Netflix introduced comic Nate Bargatze’s second hour-long comedy particular, “Nate Bargatze: The Best Common American,” will premiere March 18. The particular will characteristic Bargatze reflecting on being a part of the Oregon Path era, assembly his spouse whereas working at Applebee’s and being a father and husband. Troy Miller directed and govt produced the particular alongside Bargatze, Alex Murray and Tim Sarkes.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” will current particular documentary entitled “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Preserve A Good Queen Down” Feb. 26 on VH1. The doc, produced by World of Marvel, will discover how the present taped its thirteenth season amid the pandemic, that includes unseen footage and private tales from the queens themselves. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” made historical past as one of many first productions to be shot on the outset of the pandemic. Season 13 contains solid members Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Gottmilk, Joey Jay, Kahmora Corridor, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner and Utica Queen.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Nationwide Affiliation of Broadcasters appointed RaMona Alexander, vice chairman and common supervisor of WDBD; Dan York, president and chief govt officer of Cox Media Group; and Rob Babin, senior vice chairman, head of radio for CMG, to the NAB Radio Board of Administrators, efficient instantly. The appointments have been made by NAB TV Board Chair Emily Barr and NAB Radio Board Chair Dave Santrella in accordance with NAB bylaws.

Discovery, Inc. tapped Patrizio Spagnoletto as international chief advertising and marketing officer for Discovery Direct-to-Shopper. He joins the corporate from Hulu, the place he served as head of selling, and shall be primarily based in Los Angeles, reporting to president and CEO of Discovery Internation Jean-Briac Perrette. On this newly created place, he’ll oversee the growth of Discovery Plus and be chargeable for subscriber acquisition, retention and progress, media and analytics, model consciousness, advertising and marketing inventive improvement and technique and client insights. Spagnoletto will lead the direct-to-consumer centered advertising and marketing staff and work in shut partnership with each U.S. networks and native worldwide advertising and marketing groups.

Crackle Plus named Jeff Meier the top of programming for Crackle Plus networks, which includes Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Youngsters, Truli, Españolflix, FrightPix and SVOD platform Pivotshare. Meier steps into the position from Sony Photos, the place he served as common supervisor and senior vice chairman of programming. On this new position, Meier will oversee the libraries of studio movie titles and basic TV sequence, in addition to a rising listing of programming.

Gena McCarthy is departing A+E Networks as govt vice chairman and head of programming at Lifetime Unscripted and head of programming at FYI to “pursue new inventive adventures,” per the corporate. She first joined a decade in the past as senior vice chairman of actuality and different, creating and producing sequence resembling “Dance Mothers,” “Convey It!” and “Challenge Runway All-Stars,” and managing ongoing manufacturing of “Challenge Runway.” In 2013, she joined new life-style model fyi as content material chief, which featured sequence “Married at First Sight,” “Tiny Home Nation,” and different reveals, earlier than returning to Lifetime three years in the past. She greenlit and developed such specials as “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” and the upcoming “Aly Raisman: From Darkness to Mild.”

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Will Arnett, Rosamund Pike and NAV that includes Gunna shall be on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay.” Heather McGhee is tonight’s visitor on “The Day by day Present With Trevor Noah.”