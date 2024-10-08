Whoopi Goldberg’s Wealth: 2024 Net Worth and Salary Insights

Whoopi Goldberg is a true entertainment powerhouse. She became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and beloved figures from humble beginnings.

Her infectious laugh, quick wit, and immense talent have made her a household name for decades.

As an actor, comedian, author, and television personality, Goldberg has conquered every corner of the entertainment world. Let’s explore this inspiring icon’s remarkable life and career.

Who is Whoopi Goldberg?

Born Caryn Elaine Johnson on November 13, 1955, in New York City, Whoopi Goldberg grew up in a public housing project in Manhattan.

She faced many challenges early in life, including dyslexia and drug addiction. But Whoopi’s natural talent and determination helped her overcome these obstacles.

Whoopi got her unique stage name from her tendency to pass gas on stage. She joked that people said she was “like a whoopee cushion,” and the name stuck.

Her career began in theater, where she honed her comedic skills and developed her trademark style.

Today, Whoopi is among only 19 who have achieved EGOT status, having won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

She’s a beloved co-host on The View and continues to act in movies and on stage. Whoopi uses her platform to speak out on critical social issues and support causes close to her heart.

Category Details Full Name Caryn Elaine Johnson Date of Birth November 13, 1955 Age 68 years Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Birthplace New York City

Personal Life and Relationships

Whoopi’s personal life has been as colorful as her career. She’s been married three times:

Alvin Martin (1973-1979): Her first husband and father of her daughter, Alexandra. David Claessen (1986-1988): A cinematographer she met on a movie set. Lyle Trachtenberg (1994-1995): A union organizer.

Whoopi has said she doesn’t plan to marry again, stating, “Some people aren’t meant to be married, and I’m not meant to.” She’s had high-profile relationships with actors Ted Danson and Frank Langella.

Family is essential to Whoopi. She has one daughter, Alexandrea Martin, born in 1973. Through Alexandria, Whoopi has three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Whoopi’s mother, Emma Johnson, passed away in 2010, and her brother Clyde died in 2015.

Professional Career Highlights

Whoopi’s career spans over four decades and includes countless memorable performances:

The Color Purple (1985): Her breakout role as Celie earned her first Oscar nomination. Ghost (1990): Won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Sister Act (1992): A huge box office hit spawned a sequel and stage musical. The View (2007-present): Co-host and moderator of the popular daytime talk show.

Whoopi has also made her mark on Broadway as a performer and producer. She won a Tony Award in 2002 for producing the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

Age and Physique

Born in 1955, Whoopi Goldberg is currently 68 years old. She stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audible (@audible)

Whoopi has always embraced her unique look and style, often joking about her appearance. She’s known for her signature dreadlocks and glasses, which have become part of her iconic image.

Net Worth and Salary

Whoopi Goldberg’s net worth is estimated at $60 million as of 2024. Her wealth comes from her long and varied career in entertainment. Here’s a breakdown of some of her earnings:

The View salary: $8 million per year

Sister Act 2 salary: $7-12 million (one of the highest-paid actresses at the time)

Ghost (1990): Exact salary unknown, but the film grossed over $500 million worldwide

Whoopi has earned money through acting, producing, writing books, and various business ventures. Her diverse income streams have helped her build significant wealth over the years.

Net Worth Details Estimated Net Worth $60 million Income Sources Acting, producing, writing, and business ventures Annual Salary from The View $8 million Sister Act 2 Salary $7-12 million Ghost Earnings The film grossed over $500 million

Company Details and Investments

Whoopi has ventured into several business opportunities:

Whoopi & Maya: A medical cannabis company for women, launched in 2016 (ceased operations in 2020) Emma & Clyde: A new cannabis product line launched in 2021, named after her late mother and brother Dubgee: A clothing line focused on comfort and inclusivity

Real Estate Investments:

Current home: A 23-room mansion in West Orange, New Jersey, purchased for $2.8 million in 2009

Previous properties:

Pacific Palisades home (listed for $8.8 million in 2018) 745-acre farm in Vermont (sold for $2 million) Manhattan apartment (sold for $3 million in 2010) Berkeley home (sold for $2.05 million in 2015)

Investment and Funding

While specific details about Whoopi’s investments aren’t public, we know she’s been smart with her money.

She’s invested in real estate and her own business ventures and likely has a diversified investment portfolio managed by financial professionals.

Whoopi has also used her wealth and influence to support various causes. She’s been involved with Comic Relief, which raises money for homeless people and has supported LGBTQ+ rights and AIDS awareness campaigns.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Whoopi Goldberg is active on social media, where fans can keep up with her latest projects and opinions:

Platform Handle Twitter @WhoopiGoldberg Instagram @whoopigoldberg Facebook Whoopi Goldberg (Official)

Whoopi is represented by William Morris Endeavor (WME) Entertainment for business inquiries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

Awards and Accolades

Whoopi’s talent has earned her numerous awards and nominations:

Academy Award: Best Supporting Actress for “Ghost” (1991)

Grammy Award: Best Comedy Recording for “Whoopi Goldberg: Direct from Broadway” (1985)

Tony Award: Producer of “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (2002)

Emmy Awards: Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show Host (2009)

Golden Globe Awards: Best Actress for “The Color Purple” (1986) and Best Supporting Actress for “Ghost” (1991)

She’s also received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (2001) and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001).

Activism and Philanthropy

Whoopi has used her fame to support many important causes:

LGBTQ+ rights: She’s been a vocal supporter since the 1987 March on Washington.

HIV/AIDS awareness: Whoopi has been involved in various campaigns and fundraisers.

Human rights: She’s moderated panels at the UN and other organizations.

Women’s health: Her cannabis businesses aimed to help women with menstrual pain.

Whoopi isn’t afraid to speak her mind on controversial topics, which sometimes leads to backlash. But she remains committed to using her platform to fight for what she believes in.

Conclusion

Whoopi Goldberg’s journey from a struggling young comedian to an entertainment legend is genuinely inspiring.

Her talent, hard work, and unique personality have made her one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. Despite facing challenges and controversies, Whoopi has remained true to herself and continues to entertain and inspire millions of fans worldwide.

From her groundbreaking roles in films like “The Color Purple” and “Ghost” to her current position as a respected voice on “The View,” Whoopi has left an indelible mark on popular culture.

Her business ventures, activism, and philanthropy show that she’s much more than an entertainer—she’s a force for positive change in the world.

As Whoopi continues to evolve and take on new projects, one thing is sure: her legacy as a trailblazing, multi-talented icon is secure.

Whoopi Goldberg remains a beloved and influential figure in American entertainment and beyond, whether she’s making us laugh, challenging our thinking, or fighting for essential causes.