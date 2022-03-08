Who’re the most efficient Batman villains for Jason Momoa? The actor chooses his favorites

Jason Momoa, main actor in DC’s Aquaman film saga, has printed that his favourite Batman villains of all time are the Jokers performed through Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter concerning the premiere of The Batman, Jason Momoa was once requested this query and he responded with out a lot hesitation.

Jason Momoa says each Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker are his favourite Batman villains of all time

“Heath Ledger, I imply, he was once wonderful.Momoa stated.I imply, each Jokers, Joaquin [Phoenix] It was once wonderful, too, in the event you believe him a villain… Joker, I really like Joker“.

We right here at IGN consider his selection, as we rank Joker as the most efficient villain within the Batman films, commenting that his “quiet and menacing brilliance makes this incarnation of the Joker now not simplest the most efficient Batman film villain, however probably the most absolute best film villains general.“. The Joker performed through Joaquin Phoenix took quantity 7, commenting that “he is likely one of the scariest Jokers, with out the will for CGI or motion scenes or explosions. He would have ranked upper if he had in fact fought the Darkish Knight. Perhaps I nonetheless do…“.

