‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ Revival Closes Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” has ended a truncated run on Broadway, changing into the second main theatrical manufacturing to shut up store due to the coronavirus disaster. The Broadway revival of Edward Albee’s basic by no means even obtained a gap evening. It performed 9 preview performances at The Sales space Theatre earlier than a public well being disaster led to the closure of all theaters on March 12.

On Friday, Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen” additionally introduced that it’s going to is not going to open when Broadway resumes performances. The producers of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” made an analogous resolution as a result of “ensuing forged scheduling conflicts” made it unattainable for the manufacturing to transfer ahead. Different reveals that have been anticipated to have restricted runs are anticipated to announce that they won’t proceed performances when the ban on public gatherings lifts.

Directed by Joe Mantello, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” starred Laurie Metcalf (“Girl Chook”) and Rupert Everett (“My Greatest Pal’s Wedding ceremony”) as feuding, hard-drinking couple George and Marth. Patsy Ferran (“Summer time and Smoke”) and Russell Tovey (“Years and Years”) performed Nick and Honey, the naive husband and spouse which might be the goal of George and Martha’s thoughts video games. Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and David Geffen produced the present. It was beforehand set to open on Broadway on Thursday, April 9. The present was anticipated to be a serious Tony Awards contender, however it’s unclear if the awards present will even go on as deliberate.