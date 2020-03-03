Who’s in the Soccer Aid 2020 line-up? Full England and World XI teams of celebs and professionals

Soccer Aid will return for the ninth version of the charity soccer showdown in June with celebrities and former gamers set for battle at Manchester United’s Previous Trafford.

The preliminary listing of confirmed celebrities has been launched as Usain Bolt returns for extra in 2020 whereas Olly Murs can be amongst the squad after a knee harm meant he missed out final 12 months.

From actors to comedians, from Love Island icons to Brazilian soccer legends, count on a surreal encounter between England and World XIs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the crew sheets forward of the huge sport.

England XI Soccer Aid squad

Extra celebrities to be confirmed for each teams forward of Soccer Aid 2020

England XI supervisor

Sam Allardyce – Soccer supervisor

The previous England supervisor returns to the dugout after taking cost of the England facet in final 12 months’s sport.

Soccer Aid celebrities

Olly Murs – Singer

Murs missed out in 2019 following a knee harm and might be determined to impress on his return to the line-up.

Danny Jones – McFly singer

Final 12 months, Jones informed RadioTimes.com he was the quickest participant in a coaching session that included Usain Bolt.

Lee Mack – Comic

Mack is a daily on panel reveals together with Would I Lie To You? however might be excited to show his footballing prowess on the huge stage.

Tom Davis – Actor

Most well-known for his position as DI Sleet on Homicide in Successville, Davis is making his Soccer Aid debut.

Joel Dommett – Comic/TV presenter

Contemporary from presenting The Masked Singer, Dommett can have nothing to cover behind throughout the match.

Russell Howard – Comic

The favored slapstick comedian and Mock The Week common will make his first look for the England Soccer Aid XI.

Soccer Aid professionals

Casey Stoney – Man Utd Girls supervisor

Former Lioness Stoney made 130 appearances for the England crew between 2000-2017 and is the present boss of Man Utd Girls.

Kelly Smith – Former Arsenal footballer

One other former Lioness can have an opportunity to roar at Previous Trafford with 46 targets in 117 appearances for England throughout her profession.

World XI Soccer Aid Squad

World XI supervisor

Harry Redknapp – Soccer supervisor

The previous Tottenham boss and King of the Jungle Redknapp returns to information the World XI.

Soccer Aid celebrities

Usain Bolt – Quickest man in historical past

100m in 9.58 seconds. Want we are saying any extra?

Kem Cetinay – Love Island star

The truth TV star scored in final 12 months’s sport and will hope for comparable success this time round.

Mo Gilligan – Comic

Host of The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan, this comic might be no laughing matter when the teams take to the pitch.

Soccer Aid professionals

Patrice Evra – Former Man Utd footballer

The eccentric former United hero has develop into an social media sensation since retiring from soccer. He gained 5 Premier League titles with United.

Jaap Stam – Former Man Utd footballer

Half of the iconic treble-winning (Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup) Man Utd crew in 1998/99, he might be given a rapturous welcome on his return to the north west.

Roberto Carlos – Former Actual Madrid footballer

A real legend of the 90s. Roberto Carlos was one of the world’s best gamers of his day with a depraved left foot and penchant for a surprising free-kick.