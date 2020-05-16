Who’s on Later… with Jools Holland this sequence?

Jools Holland returns to BBC Two tonight with his long-running musical chat present Later… with Jools Holland – though as a result of coronavirus, the sequence shall be wanting a bit totally different this 12 months.

For the primary time within the present’s 28 years, Later…with Jools Holland shall be filmed at his South London residence, with visitors dropping by through video hyperlink for a distant efficiency.

Right here’s all the pieces we all know in regards to the sequence 54’s celeb line-up…

Christine and the Queens

Friday 15th Might

“If I am brutally sincere with you, this is my favorite efficiency ever executed on TV by any artist…” Excessive reward from @QueensChristine however are you able to guess who she’s speaking about? ???? Tune in TONIGHT @BBCTWO at 10pm to search out out! #LaterJools pic.twitter.com/1zPV5Nmn1b — Later…with Jools Holland on BBC Two (@BBCLater) Might 15, 2020

French pop musician Christine and the Queens shall be becoming a member of Jools from her Parisian residence, the place she has been entertaining followers with varied lockdown performances, together with debuting music from her newest single ‘La Vita Nuova’.

The pair will chat about her “musical journey, loves and influences”, together with her favorite TV efficiency of all time.

The 31-year-old, actual identify Héloïse Adelaïde Letissier, rose to prominence with her second album, Chris, and her indie pop hit Girlfriend.

Laura Marling

Friday 15th Might

Singer-songwriter Laura Marling may even seem on tonight’s present to carry out a track from her album ‘Track For Our Daughter’, which she launched earlier in mild of COVID-19.

People musician Marling has been nominated for 5 Brit Awards, profitable one in 2011.

Dizzee Rascal

Friday 22nd Might

Grime artist Dizzee Rascal drops by Later remotely from his studio to speak about his forthcoming album, his musical profession and a few of his favorite artists. “His decisions mirror the various array of genres, from indie to grim and jazz, that he not solely loves, however have influenced his music,” BBC Two teases.

The rap artist rose to fame with his 2003 debut album, Boy in da Nook, and has since achieved primary hits Dance wiv Me, Bonkers and Vacation.

Hugh Laurie

Friday 29th Might

Golden Globe-winning actor and musician Hugh Laurie is the present’s celeb visitor this week, becoming a member of Jools through webcam. Finest referred to as half of Fry and Laurie, the completed pianist and guitarist discusses his love of the blues and displays on the music that influenced his two data – Let Them Speak and Didn’t It Rain.

Laurie established himself as a comedic heavyweight in Blackadder and A Little bit of Fry and Laurie, earlier than taking over dramatic roles in Home, The Evening Supervisor and varied movies later in his profession.

Jacob Collier

Friday 29th Might

Multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier makes his Later debut this week from his north London residence. The four-time Grammy winner, who discovered fame after posting his performances on the web, shall be singing on the present.

The British musician was signed to Quincy Jones’ administration firm in 2014 after his covers of widespread songs went viral on YouTube. He has since launched three studio albums – In My Room, Djesse Vol. 1 and Djesse Vol. 2.

We’ll preserve you up to date as extra visitors are introduced…

