Who’s on Pointless Celebrities this week?

BBC One’s Pointless Celebrities is again once more this weekend, with quite a lot of sci-fi and fantasy stars taking to the podiums.

Offered by Alexander Armstrong, who’s assisted by the knowledgable Richard Osman, 4 pairs of celebs take to the Pointless podiums for the prospect to bag £2,500 for a charity of their alternative.

Thus far we’ve seen well-known households, ’80s stars and Eurovision contestants take on the Pointless problem, however which Harry Potter, Recreation of Thrones and Physician Who characters will we be watching this weekend (23rd Could)?

Sophie Aldred and Carole Ann Ford

Physician Who companions Sophie Aldred and Carole Ann Ford shall be teaming on Saturday to take on the opposite sci-fi stars.

Aldred is finest identified for taking part in Ace, the companion to Sylvester McCoy’s seventh Physician from 1987 till 1989. She not too long ago reprised the function in a number of Physician Who audio dramas and launched a novel earlier this yr, that includes an older Ace.

Ford is famously the very first Physician Who companion, having portrayed Susan Foreman alongside William Hartnell from 1963 till 1964. She returned to the long-running sequence for specials in 1983, 1993 and a Comedian Reduction skit in 2013.

Josh Herdman and Louis Cordice

Harry Potter’s Josh Herdman and Louis Cordice shall be trying to earn factors for Slytherin on Saturday.

Actor and martial artist Herdman portrayed Gregory Goyle, sidekick to the villainous Draco Malfoy, all through the Harry Potter sequence. He not too long ago starred in 2018’s Robin Hood alongside Taron Egerton.

He’ll be joined on the podium by Cordice, who performed Hogwarts scholar Blaise Zabini in The Half Blood Prince and the ultimate two Harry Potter movies.

Sandra Dickinson and John Duttine

’80s sci-fi stars Sandra Dickinson and John Duttine are Pointless Celebrities this weekend.

Dickinson is finest often called Trillian in 1981’s Hitchhiker’s Information to the Galaxy, and has since appeared in 2point4 youngsters, New Tips and BBC sequence Uncle.

She’ll be teaming up with Duttine, who starred as Invoice in 1981’s The Day of the Triffids. He not too long ago featured within the 2016 ITV sequence Paranoid, alongside Indira Varma and Robert Glenister.

Kiran Shah and Clive Mantle

Fantasy franchise frequenter Kiran Shah, who has appeared in numerous Star Wars, Harry Potter, Narnia and The Hobbit movies, will take to the Pointless podium on Saturday.

He shall be joined by Clive Mantle, who performed Greatjon Umber in Recreation of Thrones season one.

Pointless Celebrities airs Saturday 23rd Could on BBC One at 7:50pm. When you’re searching for extra to look at try our TV information.