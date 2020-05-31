Who’s on Pointless Celebrities this week?

BBC One’s Pointless Celebrities is again once more this weekend, with quite a lot of sci-fi and fantasy stars taking to the podiums.

Introduced by Alexander Armstrong, who’s assisted by the educated Richard Osman, 4 pairs of celebs take to the Pointless podiums for the possibility to bag £2,500 for a charity of their selection.

To this point we’ve seen well-known households, ’80s stars and Eurovision contestants take on the Pointless problem, and this weekend (30th Could) we’ll see some well-known sitcom stars take a look at their obscure information…

Richard Gibson and Kim Hartman

Richard Gibson and Kim Hartman will likely be saying ‘Allo ‘Allo to Alexander and Richard this week.

Apart from his position as Gestapo Officer Herr Otto Flick within the iconic ’80s sitcom, Gibson has labored extensively in movie and theatre and visitor starred in Physician Who, whereas Hartman, who performed Personal Helga Geerhart, has additionally made look on Casualty and Grange Hill.

The pair have additionally created a Flick and Helga fan membership – making quite a few cabaret appearances utilizing songs and sketches in character for followers of the present.

Jeffrey Holland and Perry Benson

Holland and Benson are each sitcom veterans – having every appeared in a variety of traditional British comedies, and the pair starred collectively in You Rang M’Lord from 1988 to 1993.

Holland’s most well-known position most likely stays his flip as Spike Dixon on Hello-de-Hello, a task he performed for eight years within the ’80s, whereas he was additionally a lead in Oh, Physician Beeching! and had a recurring position on Are You Being Served?

Benson is prolific on this planet of sitcoms – having additionally starred in Oh, Physician Beeching! alongside Holland earlier than showing in Operation Good Guys from 1997 to 2000.

Ewen MacIntosh and Patrick Baladi

These two will likely be hoping for a profitable day at The Workplace once they compete for the Pointless trophy.

Each had supporting roles on Ricky Gervais and Stephen Service provider’s landmark early ’00s sitcom, with MacIntosh taking part in deadpan accountant Keith Bishop (he of Scotch Egg fame) and Baladi starring as David Brent’s boss Neil Godwin.

MacIntosh’s CV additionally consists of roles in theater and radio, whereas Baladi has appeared in Sky 1 drama Stella and Stephen Holmes within the ITV thriller Marcella.

Abdullah Afzal and Nina Wadia

Abdullah Afzal is finest identified for his position as Amjad Malik on BBC One sitcom Citizen Khan and has additionally appeared on BBC Three comedy Lunch Monkeys.

He will likely be joined on the podium by Nina Wadia, who has appeared in a wealth of comedy classics together with sketch present Goodness Gracious Me and sitcoms Open All Hours and Nonetheless Open All Hours. She additionally starred alongside Afzal in a single episode of Citizen Khan and performed the character of Zainab Masood in EastEnders for six years between 2007 and 2013.

Pointless Celebrities airs Saturday 30th Could on BBC One at 7:55pm.