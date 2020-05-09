Who’s on Pointless Celebrities this week?

BBC One’s Pointless Celebrities has been conserving us entertained each Saturday throughout lockdown, with its star-studded contestants taking on the final information quiz.

Offered by Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman, pairs of celebs attempt to give you a solution that most people didn’t consider for the prospect to win £2,500 for a charity of their alternative.

We’ve seen the likes of drag queen Baga Chipz, John Shuttleworth, Andy Crane and Denise Pearson compete up to now, however which well-known faces are showing on this weeks’ household themed-episode (ninth Could)?

Andi Oliver and Miquita Oliver

Chef Andi Oliver is taking on the Pointless problem together with her presenter daughter Miquita.

Andi is greatest generally known as a decide on The Nice British Menu and a co-host of the Meals Community’s The Huge Eat, whereas Miquita has hosted exhibits on BBC Radio 1, 4Music and BBC Three.

Gareth Malone and Jamie Malone

Choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone OBE is showing on this week’s episode together with his father James Malone.

The nation’s favorite choir chief, Gareth has introduced numerous choral documentaries and competitions, Gareth’s Invictus Choir, The Bare Choir with Gareth Malone and The Choir: New Navy Wives. His father was previously a financial institution supervisor.

Kate Robbins and Molly Robbins

Singer-songwriter-comedian Kate Robbins is teaming up together with her cake-artist niece Molly to compete on Pointless Celebrities this Saturday.

Kate rose to fame together with her hit track Extra Than in Love within the 80’s, whereas showing on cleaning soap Crossroads and later lent her voice to satirical present Spitting Picture. Her niece Molly, the daughter of presenter Ted Robbins, is a cake artist and has appeared on Channel 4’s Excessive Cake Makers.

Claire Richards and Reece Hill

Steps’s singer Claire Richards it participating this Saturday together with her husband Reece Hill.

Claire is greatest recognized one-fifth of British pop group Steps, which she left in 2001. Since then, she has appeared as a panelist on Free Girls and the eleventh sequence of Celeb Huge Brother. She married her husband Reece in 2008 and the couple now have two youngsters.

Pointless Celebrities airs Saturday ninth Could on BBC One at 6.10pm. Should you’re in search of extra to look at try our TV information.