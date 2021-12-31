Who’s Pushparaj Jain: Who’s Akhilesh Yadav’s shut SP MLC Pushparaj Jain, trade is unfold in 12 international locations

IT Raid on Pushparaj Jain: After raiding the home of Kannauj’s fragrance dealer Piyush Jain (Piyush Jain aka Pammi) in Kanpur, now the Source of revenue Tax Division workforce has raided where of Pushparaj Jain. Pushpraj Jain is MLC of Samajwadi Celebration and he created and introduced Samajwadi Fragrance. The Source of revenue Tax Division workforce raided Pushpraj Jain’s space at 7 am. Allow us to inform you that like Piyush Jain, Pushpraj Jain could also be a fragrance dealer dwelling in Kannauj.Additionally Learn – IT Raid on Pushparaj Jain: Source of revenue Tax Division raided the home of SP’s MLC Pushparaj Jain, introduced Samajwadi fragrance

Who’s Pushparaj Jain (Who’s Pushparaj Jain/Pammi)

Pushpraj Jain, who is regarded as just about Akhilesh Yadav, is MLC from Samajwadi Celebration from Etawah Farrukhabad since 2016. Pushpraj Jain's tenure is finishing within the month of March within the new yr. Pushpraj Jain is the co-owner of Pragati Aroma Oil Distillers Pvt Ltd. His father Savailal Jain began the trade of fragrance in 1950. Pushpraj Jain's fragrance trade is unfold in additional than 12 international locations.

In keeping with election affidavits filed in 2016, Pushpraj and his circle of relatives have movable property price Rs 37.15 crore and immovable property price Rs 10.10 crore. Allow us to tell that Pushpraj Jain has studied until elegance twelfth and his time period is finishing in March 2022. Pushpraj has been within the information ceaselessly because the Source of revenue Tax Division's raids. Allow us to tell that previous, the Source of revenue Tax Division had seized masses of crores of rupees through raiding the home of Piyush Jain.