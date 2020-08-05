‘Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Series in Development With Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano Attached

A brand new iteration of “Who’s the Boss?” is in improvement.

Selection has confirmed {that a} sequel sequence to the traditional sitcom is in the works at Sony Photos Tv, with authentic stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano onboard to reprise their roles.

The brand new present will happen 30 years after the occasions of the authentic sequence and be centered round former major-league baseball participant and retired housekeeper Tony Micelli (Danza) and his relationship along with his daughter Samantha Micelli (Milano), who’s now a single mom and residing in the home in which the authentic sequence was set.

Authentic solid members Judith Gentle and Danny Pintauro not at the moment concerned with the sequence however may change into so if the creators can consider a inventive option to work their characters into the present.

The unique “Who’s the Boss?” ran for eight seasons and 196 episodes on ABC from 1984-1992. It obtained 10 Emmy nominations and 5 Golden Globes throughout its run.

Norman Lear and Brent Miller will govt produce the new present underneath their ACT III Productions banner, which is underneath a first-look deal at Sony Photos Tv. Dan Farah of Farah Movies may even govt produce. Farah introduced the new take to the studio with Danza and Milano connected. Danza and Milano may even govt produce.

“Who’s the Boss?” is owned by Lear’s Embassy Communications, which was bought to the Coca Cola Firm in 1985 and is now owned by Sony. When the new challenge is taken out to consumers, they are going to have the choice to license all the episodes of the authentic present as nicely.

“Who’s the Boss?” is now the newest traditional sitcom to get some form of reboot or revival remedy. Different latest examples embrace “One Day at a Time,” “Full Home,” “Murphy Brown,” “Will & Grace,” and “Roseanne” (now “The Conners”).