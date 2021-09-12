Who’s the CM of Gujarat after Vijay Rupani? Are you able to turn into Bhupendra Patel? Brainstorming continues, LIVE Updates

Gujarat Politics: After Gujarat Leader Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his put up on Saturday, the celebration’s MLA Bhupendra Patel was once elected as the following CM within the assembly of the BJP Legislature Board these days. There was once a large number of brainstorming for this after which the title of the brand new CM candidate was once stamped.Additionally Learn – Gujarat New CM: As of late at 3 pm, Gujarat gets a brand new CM, political uproar starts

Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar had reached Gujarat on Sunday morning for the appointment of the following Leader Minister of Gujarat. A gathering of the Legislature Birthday party was once referred to as on the celebration headquarters of Gujarat BJP at 3 pm and on this assembly Bhupendra Patel’s title was once declared unanimously as the brand new Leader Minister. The swearing-in rite of Bhupendra Patel, who become CM, will also be hung on Monday. Additionally Learn – Giant fulfillment in opposition to the battle with Corona, for the primary time within the nation, greater than 1 crore other folks were vaccinated in an afternoon

Gujarat BJP’s leader spokesperson, Yamal Vyas advised that Bhupendra Patel is an MLA, his title has been stamped.

BJP Legislature Birthday party assembly was once held in Gandhinagar for the election of the brand new CM of Gujarat.

Union Minister and BJP chief Mansukh Mandaviya reached Gujarat BJP administrative center for the legislature celebration assembly.

BJP Gujarat President CR Patil additionally reached the celebration administrative center in Gandhinagar.

Former CM Vijay Rupani reached BJP administrative center in Gandhinagar.

Nitin Patel stated that Vijay Rupani voluntarily resigned from the put up of CM, didn’t take the verdict underneath any force.

Observers despatched by means of the celebration prime command took the opinion of senior BJP leaders, then the verdict was once taken.

Previous, Deputy CM Nitin Patel stated that the sort of Leader Minister must be made, whom the folk of complete Gujarat know.

Nitin Patel is the Deputy CM of Gujarat.

Gujarat State BJP Leader Spokesperson Yamal Vyas stated that these days at 3 o’clock BJP Gujarat Legislature Birthday party assembly will probably be held, wherein Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Joshi and BJP Normal Secretary Tarun Chugh will even take part and unanimously the brand new Leader Minister will probably be elected.

Gujarat BJP Legislature Birthday party assembly was once held these days after Vijay Rupani resigned from the put up of CM the previous day.

On Saturday, Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation from the put up of Leader Minister to Governor Acharya Devvrat on Saturday. Rupani’s resignation got here 15 months sooner than the meeting elections in Gujarat in December 2022.