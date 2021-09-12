Who’s the following CM of Gujarat after Vijay Rupani? Announcement will likely be made in these days’s assembly at 3 pm, know LIVE Updates

Gujarat Politics: After Gujarat Leader Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his publish on Saturday, Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar reached Gujarat on Sunday morning to supervise the appointment of the following Leader Minister of Gujarat. Gujarat BJP has known as a gathering of the legislature celebration on the celebration headquarters at 3 pm and after this assembly the title of the brand new leader minister is perhaps introduced. If the brand new Leader Minister is introduced on Sunday, then the swearing-in rite would possibly happen on Monday.Additionally Learn – Gujarat New CM: Nowadays at 3 pm, Gujarat gets a brand new CM, political uproar starts

Gujarat State BJP Leader Spokesperson Yamal Vyas mentioned that these days at 3 o'clock BJP Gujarat Legislature Birthday party assembly will likely be held, during which Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Joshi and BJP Normal Secretary Tarun Chugh may also take part and unanimously the brand new Leader Minister will likely be elected.

Gujarat BJP Legislature Birthday party assembly will likely be held these days after Vijay Rupani resigns as CM the next day to come

Union minister and BJP’s central observer for Gujarat, Prahlad Joshi, who arrived in Gujarat, mentioned that I will be able to consult with the leaders of Gujarat, then the central management will take a call in this.

After achieving Ahmedabad, Narendra Singh Tomar informed ANI, “Now we have come right here to speak about additional. We can consult with the state president and different leaders.”

On Saturday, Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation from the publish of Leader Minister to Governor Acharya Devvrat on Saturday. Rupani’s resignation got here 15 months ahead of the meeting elections in Gujarat in December 2022.

The title of Well being Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, CR Patil is popping out for Vijay Rupani’s successor.

On this regard, CR Patil made it transparent on Saturday that he’s now not within the race to change into the following Leader Minister of Gujarat. Patil mentioned, “Vijay Rupani has resigned from his publish these days. Naturally, there are lots of names within the media for the brand new leader minister, together with me. I need to make it transparent thru this video that I’m really not in the sort of race.

Even ahead of this, when Anandiben Patel resigned from the publish of Leader Minister in August 2016, there used to be communicate that Nitin Patel can be his successor. Vijay Rupani, who used to be then the state president of the BJP, had dominated out working for Anandiben Patel’s successor. However on the closing second, the BJP selected Vijay Rupani for the highest publish.

The existing state of affairs is very similar to the trade in energy in Gujarat in 2016 when Anandiben Patel additionally resigned a yr ahead of the meeting elections.