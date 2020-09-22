Who’s your favourite Strictly Come Dancing winner of all time? Have your say!

The primary occasion that’s Strictly Come Dancing is simply across the nook, with sequence 18 set to air this October.

This yr’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up has already been introduced, and from EastEnders star Maisie Smith to boxer Nicola Adams – who’s the present’s first contestant to participate in a same-sex pairing – it’s trying prefer it’s going to be a great yr.

Within the meantime, followers are being handled to scenes from some of our fave Strictly moments over time with not one, however two, Strictly specials.

On September nineteenth, Strictly Come Dancing: Greatest Of aired, and on September twenty sixth, Strictly: Greatest of Blackpool will comply with.

Through the years, we’ve seen many celebrities shimmy on to the dance flooring, from TV stars to sports activities women and men, and annually, we’ve been actually shocked by who manages to come back out on the different finish and win the coveted trophy.

Simply final yr, Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher received Strictly together with his skilled dancer Oti Mabuse.

It comes after he changed Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing – who injured his leg early on within the competitors.

The yr earlier than that, documentary maker Stacey Dooley shot proper to the highest together with her skilled accomplice – and now boyfriend – Kevin Clifton.

The pair beat Joe Sugg (who was the favourite), in addition to the opposite runners up Ashley Roberts and Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts.

Again in 2007, Alesha Dixon received the fifth sequence with Matthew Cutler, and she or he went on to change into a choose on the present, changing Arlene Phillips on the panel two years later.

However who’s the very best winner of all time, is what RadioTimes.com desires to know?

We put collectively a listing of all 18 Strictly Come Dancing winners from the present first aired in 2004, together with sequence one star Natasha Kaplinsky, actress Jill Halfpenny, Darren Gough and extra.

Have your say on who you assume is the very best Strictly Come Dancing winner of all time in our ballot under!



</p> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>The very best Strictly Come Dancing winner of all time!</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h2>Kelvin Fletcher – Collection 17 (2019) winner</h2> </section> <section> <h3>Stacey Dooley – Collection 16 (2018) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Joe McFadden – Collection 15 (2017) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Ore Oduba – Collection 14 (2016) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Jay McGuiness – Collection 13 (2015) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Caroline Flack – Collection 12 (2014) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Abbey Clancy – Collection 11 (2013) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Louis Smith – Collection 10 (2012) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Harry Judd – Collection 9 (2011) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Kara Tointon – Collection 8 (2010) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Chris Hollins – Collection 7 (2009) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Tom Chambers – Collection 6 (2008) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Alesha Dixon -Collection 5 (2007) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Mark Ramprakash – Collection 4 (2006) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Darren Gough – Collection 3 (2005) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Jill Halfpenny – Collection 2 (December 2004) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Natasha Kaplinsky – Collection 1 (July 2004) winner</h3> </section> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>The very best Strictly Come Dancing winner of all time!</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h2>Kelvin Fletcher – Collection 17 (2019) winner</h2> </section> <section> <h3>Stacey Dooley – Collection 16 (2018) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Joe McFadden – Collection 15 (2017) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Ore Oduba – Collection 14 (2016) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Jay McGuiness – Collection 13 (2015) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Caroline Flack – Collection 12 (2014) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Abbey Clancy – Collection 11 (2013) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Louis Smith – Collection 10 (2012) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Harry Judd – Collection 9 (2011) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Kara Tointon – Collection 8 (2010) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Chris Hollins – Collection 7 (2009) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Tom Chambers – Collection 6 (2008) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Alesha Dixon -Collection 5 (2007) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Mark Ramprakash – Collection 4 (2006) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Darren Gough – Collection 3 (2005) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Jill Halfpenny – Collection 2 (December 2004) winner</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Natasha Kaplinsky – Collection 1 (July 2004) winner</h3> </section> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>

Strictly: The Greatest of Blackpool is on BBC One on Saturday, twenty sixth September, at 8:15pm. Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this yr. You’ll find the complete Strictly Come Dancing line-up right here. For those who’re on the lookout for one thing to look at tonight, try our TV Information.