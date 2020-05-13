Why 13 Reasons Why Is Ending With A Shortened Season 4 On Netflix

I’m at all times a bit of bit suspicious of highschool reveals that transcend 4 seasons as a result of highschool is 4 years lengthy. So when someway highschool reveals turn out to be seven and eight seasons lengthy, don’t get me mistaken I watch all of them, however I are inclined to get a bit of suspicious of one thing that started as a highschool present. And it felt like bringing these characters to their commencement and to scattering to their subsequent issues felt just like the logical ending level. So for a very long time, the thought has been, ought to we be so fortunate to have the chance, we might do 4 seasons of this. So definitely going into breaking story for season 4, we knew it was the tip.