Why 2021 was the worst year for the Mexican National Team

The Mexican National Team experienced different ups and downs throughout 2021 (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

With the end of the year, it is customary to take stock of the good and the bad throughout 2021 and in Mexican football the Mexican team lived a contrast of experiences because a few months before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, the team led by Gerardo Tata Martino it did not have the best season finale.

Between problems with the fans due to the use of homophobic scream and the last defeats that the Aztec team experienced, the national team added more failures than achievements to close its calendar. Here the account of what the Tri in 2021.

Yon de Luisa had to deal with the economic fines from El Tri (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) was the main affected during the year as it had to deal with the FIFA to reduce the penalties imposed on the Tri.

After the reopening of the stadiums after the health contingency of COVID-19, fans failed to use homophobic scream in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament and in the Octagonal de Concacaf matches heading to Qatar 2022.

In June, Mexico received his first fine for more than a million pesos. And the last one he received in 2021 was in November for the amount of 100 thousand Swiss francs; Although the Mexican football authorities sought to reduce the penalties and undertook different campaigns to eradicate the use of the homophobic phrase, the cry was one of the protagonists of the National Team’s losing streak.

The Mexican National Team played its first game without fans in September (Photo: EFE / Carlos Ramírez)

The financial fines were the first step towards the heavy punishments that FIFA undertook against the country and to prevent the behavior of the Mexican public from being recurrent in the stadiums, the Tri experienced sus first matches without fans.

After the announcement of the protocol to prevent homophobic and discriminatory behaviors at the beginning of the year, it was announced that the Tricolor I could play behind closed doors if the homophobic cry sounded.

Mexico will play its first games of 2022 without fans (Photo: Thomas Shea / Usa Today Sports)

Despite the warnings, the fans were expelled in early September. In his match against Jamaica in the Aztec stadium, the Tri he played without his hobby. At first the punishment was two days (September 2 and 7) but thanks to the Federation appeal the meeting with the public against Canada was rescued.

But for 2022 his first games in January and February will also be behind closed doors for the most recent fine to Tri.

Mexico did not win the Gold Cup or the Nations League in 2021 (Photo: Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports)

Mexico competed in la Nations League Concacaf and in the gold Cup, both campaigns envisioned as the opportunity for the Mexican team will be crowned Concacaf champion after the hiatus because of the COVID-19.

In June the team of Tata Martino was measured before U.S; the final score was 3 – 2 and with it the set of The Bar and the Stars they took the trophy. Later when Mexico competed in the Gold Cup in August as well lost the final Y did not add any championship that they were expected to achieve.

The United States defeated Mexico three times in 2021, including the Gold Cup final (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing / USA TODAY Sports)

It was not enough that the Tri lost twice in a row a final in a tournament in the same year, but what was relevant was that it fell twice to the same rival, the United States. Both in the League of Nations and in gold Cup the final was Mexico vs the United States.

And for Martino’s fortune, those led by Gregg Berhalter they knew how to take advantage of the weaknesses of the Mexicans to defeat them. With a score of 4 – 3 in the Nations League and 1 – 0 in gold Cup, the “supremacy of Concacaf” that the Aztec group had in years ago was questioned.

The criticism of sports specialists and the fans penetrated the national players and the Argentine strategist. A third defeat was recorded in the Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

Canada defeated Mexico in the last match of the 2021 Qatar 2022 qualifier (Photo: USA TODAY / Walter Tychnowicz)

In November The National Team played its last qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup 2022. Faced United States and Canada, in his duel against northern neighbor fell with a score of 2 – 0. Until then the Tri I still had a chance to continue as head of the Concacaf ranking.

But when they faced the Canadians the scenario changed since lost 2 – 1 and with their two consecutive setbacks they descended in the table until falling to the third position. They allowed those of Maple leaf they will stay as head of the group.

With said result complicated your outlook for 2022 since it is when it is defined if it goes directly to the World Cup or it is going to playoff.

