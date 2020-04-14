Why 9-1-1 Needs To Give Maddie A Break In Season 4 After Latest Trauma

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the March 13 episode of 9-1-1 on Fox, known as “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1.”
9-1-1 lastly revealed what would occur after the Maddie-centric cliffhanger of the dispatch middle being taken over by armed males, and the thrilling episode leaves me satisfied that 9-1-1 actually wants to provide Maddie a break in Season 4. She needed to kill her husband after a terrifying ordeal in Season 2, and now she might have died greater than as soon as in “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1.” She ended the episode alive and bodily properly, however she has had sufficient trauma in the intervening time.
Maddie really greater than rose to the event in “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1,” and harmless dispatchers might need died if she (and a few her different courageous coworkers) hadn’t taken motion. In truth, the unhealthy guys might need gotten away with the entire heist if Maddie hadn’t thought rapidly and tipped Chimney off by dropping these three little phrases. Her “I really like you” was suspicious sufficient to Chimney that he introduced in Buck and Athena, and so they managed to finally save the dispatchers and catch the thieves.
For all her heroics, Maddie clearly felt the impression of what was taking place, and virtually killing her captor after she jabbed him with an EpiPen introduced again the trauma from her killing her husband. Thankfully for Maddie, the person survived, so she will not need to be haunted by his demise, irrespective of how justifiable the EpiPen might have been in saving lives.
Truthfully, “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1” may go down as certainly one of my favourite episodes of the entire run of 9-1-1 so far, and Maddie had recovered from her trauma by the top of the episode no less than sufficient to elucidate how the unhealthy guys pulled off — or virtually pulled off — their heist. Nonetheless, I say she deserves a break, particularly after having her breakthrough with Chimney. Let the lady’s largest drawback be deciding which of her shirts she ought to transfer into Chimney closet!
Jennifer Love Hewitt weighed in on the episode to TVLine, saying this about Maddie presumably not feeling protected anymore after her experiences along with her husband and now with the dispatch takeover:
I like that you simply stated that, and I additionally really feel that means. In a two-year interval, that is now the second time Maddie has discovered herself in a hostage state of affairs the place she in the end has to ask herself, ‘Do they die or can we?’ I really feel like the place she is protected is with Chimney. The enjoyment that they create for one another once they’re collectively, and the tribe of individuals she’s placing collectively, is the place she’s beginning to discover her security.
The excellent news (aside from 9-1-1‘s current renewal) is that Maddie and Chimney’s relationship appears to be going robust, with even Buck noting on the finish of “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1” that she had all the things she wanted when she reunited with Chimney.
On condition that Buck may quickly have some issues of his personal to cope with in an upcoming scene that hits too near dwelling and attainable return of Connie Britton’s Abby, I can solely hope that Maddie will probably be there for her brother if he wants her. He does not fairly have his personal Chimney! Until Eddie counts, in fact.
The subsequent new episode of 9-1-1 airs Monday, April 20 at eight p.m. ET on Fox. Though many reveals will probably be lower brief resulting from manufacturing halts, there are nonetheless lots that may hit the airwaves within the not-too-distant future.
