Why 9-1-1 Needs To Give Maddie A Break In Season 4 After Latest Trauma

Truthfully, “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1” may go down as certainly one of my favourite episodes of the entire run of 9-1-1 so far, and Maddie had recovered from her trauma by the top of the episode no less than sufficient to elucidate how the unhealthy guys pulled off — or virtually pulled off — their heist. Nonetheless, I say she deserves a break, particularly after having her breakthrough with Chimney. Let the lady’s largest drawback be deciding which of her shirts she ought to transfer into Chimney closet!