Why A Deleted Luke Skywalker Scene Still Bothers Mark Hamill To This Day

Over 40 years in the past, Star Wars: A New Hope hit the scene, introducing audiences to the struggle between the Insurgent Alliance and Galactic Empire, and pushing Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker on the trail to turning into a Jedi and hero in a galaxy far, distant. After we first meet Luke in A New Hope, he’s together with his Uncle Owen inspecting the droids the Jawas have delivered to the Lars homestead, however that wasn’t how he was initially imagined to be launched.
This deleted scene from A New Hope introduced Luke Skywalker into play by having him witness the battle between Darth Vader’s Star Destroyer and Princess Leia’s ship from Tatooine’s floor. He then goes on to hang around together with his mates at Tosche Station. As Mark Hamill sees it, eradicating this scene from the primary Star Wars film removes a major chunk of the character’s motivation. In Hamill’s phrases:
There are a few issues which can be good for the character. No. 1, he’s ridiculed roundly by his friends. So he is not significantly cool or fashionable. Koo Stark is the one different feminine actor within the film … and he or she calls me ‘Wormie.’ So I’m not fashionable, after which I stumble upon Biggs Darklighter, performed by Garrick Hagon, and I am going ‘Wow!’ You possibly can see we’re good mates. He is wearing an Imperial uniform and I am going, ‘Wow! That is so nice! I can not wait till I can get off the dump of a planet and be part of with you.’ And he takes me outdoors and says, ‘Luke, as quickly as I get the possibility, I’m going to leap ship and be part of the Rebels.’ The one motive that’s attention-grabbing to me is that Luke has no political persuasion. He thinks it is nice he’s within the Empire! Luke desires to be within the Empire if it’ll get him off the farm! So he’s fully pure in that he’s not politically motivated in any approach, form or kind.
Whereas Mark Hamill understands why this scene was minimize from the A New Hope, as he sees it, Luke Skywalker being launched on this approach was extra natural than what we received within the finalized model of A New Hope. Positive, the film does an honest job of building Luke’s life as a farm boy on a desert planet, however by taking out Luke observing the house battle and interacting together with his mates, you get much less of an thought of the place his headspace is at earlier than C-3PO and R2-D2 enter his life and inadvertently push him into taking his first steps into a bigger world.
Mark Hamill added that this deleted scene additionally offers additional context for when Luke takes half within the assault on the Loss of life Star in the direction of the tip of A New Hope, as a result of as Hamill defined, the explanation Luke heeds Obi-Wan Kenobi’s recommendation, switches off his focusing on laptop and depends on the Power to fireplace the proton torpedoes is due to Biggs’ demise. Viewers get that Luke and Biggs are mates from their transient dialog earlier than the large battle, however one turns into extra invested of their relationship after seeing them say goodbye to one another on Tatooine.
Throughout his look on Joe and Anthony Russo’s Pizza Movie Faculty podcast, Mark Hamill additionally talked about how Return of the Jedi minimize out Luke Skywalker’s introduction as properly, as initially we first see Luke on this film as he completes his inexperienced lightsaber on Tatooine. Thus, in Hamill’s thoughts, The Empire Strikes Again marks the one “natural entrance” for Luke within the Authentic Trilogy that made it to the ultimate minimize, the place viewers reunite with him as he’s using a tauntaun on Hoth and spots the Imperial probe droid touchdown.
Whereas there was a protracted stretch of time when it appeared just like the Authentic Trilogy would mark Mark Hamill’s solely movie appearances as Luke Skywalker, that modified with the delivery of the Sequel Trilogy, ensuing within the actor cameoing on the finish of The Power Awakens, having a significant position in The Final Jedi and briefly showing in The Rise of Skywalker. Now Hamill has formally bid farewell to to the character, however you may rely on him to persevering with to speak about his time within the Star Wars universe for years to return.
You possibly can see the Luke Skywalker-centric deleted scene from A New Hope, amongst many others, on Disney+, which has the entire Skywalker Saga films accessible now.
