Why A Deleted Luke Skywalker Scene Still Bothers Mark Hamill To This Day

There are a few issues which can be good for the character. No. 1, he’s ridiculed roundly by his friends. So he is not significantly cool or fashionable. Koo Stark is the one different feminine actor within the film … and he or she calls me ‘Wormie.’ So I’m not fashionable, after which I stumble upon Biggs Darklighter, performed by Garrick Hagon, and I am going ‘Wow!’ You possibly can see we’re good mates. He is wearing an Imperial uniform and I am going, ‘Wow! That is so nice! I can not wait till I can get off the dump of a planet and be part of with you.’ And he takes me outdoors and says, ‘Luke, as quickly as I get the possibility, I’m going to leap ship and be part of the Rebels.’ The one motive that’s attention-grabbing to me is that Luke has no political persuasion. He thinks it is nice he’s within the Empire! Luke desires to be within the Empire if it’ll get him off the farm! So he’s fully pure in that he’s not politically motivated in any approach, form or kind.