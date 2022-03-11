Why a former world champion called for the cancellation of the fight between Canelo and Bivol

Canelo and Bivol will fight for the WBA 175-pound title (Photo: Screenshot/DAZN Boxing)

Saul Alvarez made the decision to compete again for a light heavyweight belt against Dmitry Bivol. The news was confirmed in the middle of a turbulent moment between Russia and Ukraine which led to the invasion of the troops commanded by Vladimir Putin to the neighboring country. In that sense, the former heavyweight world champion, Vladimir Klitschko called for the brawl to be called off in order to continue with the sanctions applied to Russian athletes in various disciplines.

During one of the interventions they had for the microphones of the BBCthe Ukrainian ex-athlete assured that “Bivo should not be allowed to fightl. It’s nothing against him or other athletes, it’s about Russia’s policy. Every Russian representative must be sanctioned because in this way we show Russia that the world is against this senseless war.”

Together with his brother Vitali, mayor of Kiev, Vladimir has become one of the most visible faces on the Ukrainian side. Through his social networks, he announced that both characters are they would join the army of their country to repel the possible invasion Russia and, since then, has been in charge of issuing constant updates on the situation in his country. Therefore, his statements about the next fight of Cinnamon Álvarez have had an echo in the sports world.

Former boxer Vladimir Klitschko demanded the cancellation of the brawl between Canelo and Bivol (Photo: AP)

Since the armed conflict broke out, various international organizations from multiple sports disciplines have opted for separate Russian-born athletes from their competitions. As an example, UEFA eliminated clubs from that country in European football competitions, while the FIFA chose to expel the Russian team from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In the case of boxing, the World Boxing Council (CMB), chaired by Mauricio Sulaimán, opted for not endorse fights involving Russian and Belarusian boxers. “It is a terrible decision, but necessary to show that the world of sports, of boxing and that we all want peace,” declared the Mexican leader.

Despite this measurethe brawl between Cinnamon Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol do not have any impediment legal or sports to be carried out. It is worth mentioning that the title bet by the Russian is the one endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WITH) at 175 lbs. For this reason, the meeting is not governed by the conditions imposed by the federation of the green bands.

The Mexican will face off with the Russian on May 7, 2022 in Las Vegas (Photo: Twitter/@Canelo)

In the case of WITHthe determination against the Russian athletes was exclude them from the ranking, although the measure did not affect Bivol, since he has not lived in the European country for several years. What will affect you is not see the name of your country in the classification, as well as the impossibility of carry their flag and sing their national anthem in combat against the best pound for pound in the world.

The economic is another of the interests that could be affected in the event of the cancellation of the brawl. It is worth mentioning that most of the rivals they have faced Cinnamonas well as the promoters, They have been beneficiaries of juicy profits due to the media coverage of the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco. Although the specific amount for the May confrontation has not been confirmed, Alvarez will secure USD 160 million for three fights in the year. That is, approximately $53.3 million for the first fight.

For his part in the official presentation of the fight scheduled for May 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bivol did not ignore the conflict. “I wish everyone peace, it is very sad to wake up every day and see the news. I hope the (war) will stop.” declared before the media.

KEEP READING:

Canelo vs. Bivol: this was the first face-to-face before the fight

Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez would have intervened to stop the fight between Residente and J Balvin

Felipe Calderón gave his first report as a member of the FIA, the highest motoring body