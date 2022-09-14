Why a Jellyfish, a Naked Mole Rat, and a Tortoise Are So Interested in Understanding Longevity

Turritopsis dohrnii is the only known species of jellyfish capable of repeatedly returning to its larval state after sexual reproduction/Archive

Today the life expectancy of human beings reaches a maximum around eighty years, with some atypical cases living beyond 100 or even 110 years. Even the sciences investigate what are the factors that influence longevity. Beyond studying issues of the same kind, now there are findings on a jellyfish, the naked mole rat and a species of turtle, which may provide clues to a better understanding of age-associated diseases.

The Turritopsis dohrnii es the only known species of jellyfish capable of repeatedly returning to its larval state after sexual reproduction. Recently, scientists from Spain They cracked the genetic code of this creature in hopes of unlocking the secret of its unique longevity and finding new clues about human aging.

The work was published in the magazine Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciencesby researchers María Pascual-Torner, Victor Quesada and colleagues from the University of Oviedo. They managed to map the genetic sequence of Turritopsis dohrnii.

The life cycle of the jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii. Within the green square, the reversal pathway together with the mechanisms potentially involved/University of Oviedo

Like other types of jellyfish, the T. dohrnii It goes through a two-part life cycle. It lives on the seabed during an asexual phase. During that time it manages to stay alive in times of food shortage. When conditions are right, jellyfish reproduce sexually.

The other jellyfish species lose the ability to return to the larval stage once they reach sexual maturity. But with the jellyfish T. dohrnii is different: can return to the larval stage.

The researchers wanted to understand what made this jellyfish different by comparing the genetic sequence of T. dohrnii with that of the species Turritopsis red, a close genetic cousin that lacks the ability to rejuvenate after sexual reproduction. They discovered that T. dohrnii have variations in its genome that may make it better at copying and repairing DNA. They also seem to be better at maintaining the ends of chromosomes, which are called telomeres.

This graph shows which genes are potentially involved in the biological plasticity of the jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii. They were classified into eight of the common mechanisms of aging./University of Oviedo

The results of the work on jellyfish help to understand the processes and functionality of the proteins that make jellyfish able to evade death. “It is one of those works that I think will open a door to a new line of study that is worth following”, I consider Monty Grahamresearcher in medudas and director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography, according to the agency Reuters.

“Immortality is not possible, but what is called amortality is: the ability to be alive indefinitely,” he says in an article in National Geographic Maria Blasco Marhuenda, Spanish scientist specializing in the study of telomeres and director of the National Cancer Research Center, who has not participated in the research. From that perspective the jellyfish T. dohrnii it is amortal. It can reverse its status and become a polyp. If it has survival problems, it can transform into a cyst, similar to the original polyp, and return to the bottom of the sea to restart the cycle from the beginning.

To study jellyfish, the Principality of Asturias University Institute of Oncology (Iuopa), the Principality of Asturias Health Research Institute (ISPA) and the Asturias Marine Observatory (OMA) participated. There is much interest in the species and More studies are expected because it will help to understand the aging process and its associated diseases, such as cardiovascular and neurodegenerative pathologies or even cancer. It could also contribute to the advancement of regenerative medicine, although there is a lack of research in species closer to humans on which genes are related to the reversal process carried out by the jellyfish.

Jonathan is a tortoise specimen that was born in 1832 and is still alive. Last January he turned 190 and lives in Santa Helena / Archive

There are also other species that are investigated in depth for their longevity: turtles. One specimen, named after Jonathan, was born in 1832 and is still alive. Last January he turned 190 and lives in Santa Helena.

A study published in the journal Science reported the analysis of 52 species of turtles (both aquatic and terrestrial). Most of the tortoises were found to show exceptionally slow senescence – and in some cases, negligible senescence – while in captivity. That characteristic does not make them immortal: turtles can die from disease or injury. But unlike birds and mammals, their overall risk of death does not increase with age, according to work by Fernando Colchero of the University of Southern Denmark.

The aging rate is a measure of how the risk of death increases in a population of organisms as they age. For birds and mammals, that risk is thought to grow exponentially with age. But for most of the turtle species in the study, that rate was nearly flat, regardless of age. The environment in which the animals lived was also found to play an important role.

The aging rate of most turtle species is nearly flat, regardless of age. (Getty Images)

Among the mammals, there is a species that defies everything that is assumed about the mortality of this group of animals. It’s the naked mole rat, a small subterranean rodent inhabits Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia. As its name implies, it has no hair. A specimen of that species of rat, Joe, is considered the longest in the world. He was born in 1982 and is still alive.

“As you get older, the chance of dying increases because more things start to go wrong, but naked mole rats do not have this age-related risk of death. They usually die because another animal kills them in a fight”, explained the professor. Ewan St. John Smith, from the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Cambridge, that carries out an initiative that focuses on this species of mammal.

“It’s great that medicine can help people live longer, but unfortunately we can’t treat age-related diseases like dementia very well. If we can understand why naked mole rats don’t have these problems, there will be a lot to learn.” he claimed.

UK scientist Ewan St. John Smith studies naked mole rats to understand their aging mechanisms and why they almost never get tumours/Cambridge University

In collaboration with Dr Gabriel Balmus of the UK Department of Clinical Neurosciences/Dementia Research Institute, Smith is trying to discover how the cellular profile of the naked mole rat brain changes with ageto understand what mechanisms exist to promote healthy aging in the naked mole rat.

“We found that naked mole rat cells transform from healthy to cancerous in the same way as mouse cells (our human model). So it remains a puzzle why cancers are so much rarer in naked mole rats than in mice or humans.” St. John Smith. A collaboration with researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute found that Mutations in the DNA of naked mole rats occur at a slower rate than in mice, and it could also be that naked mole rats have ultra-good immune systems that detect cancer cells and kill them.

