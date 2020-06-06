Why A Mad Men Director Thought The Writing Was ‘Extraordinary’ When Joining Season 1

Depart a Remark
It’s been 5 years since Mad Men ended its seven-season run on AMC, however the sequence remains to be extremely considered top-of-the-line TV reveals of the final decade. Trying again on her directorial profession, Lesli Linka Glatter lately revealed why she thought the AMC sequence’ writing was “extraordinary” when first becoming a member of Mad Men in Season 1.
Lesli Linka Glatter has had an extended and storied profession directing tv. From Homeland to Gray’s Anatomy, ER to Gilmore Women, Glatter has executed all of it. Over the course of Mad Men’s seven seasons, she directed six episodes. Glatter recalled approaching to direct the sequence in its first season on AMC and the way blown away she was by the writing and the work being executed. Right here’s what she instructed TV Insider:
This was earlier than fundamental cable and streaming, nevertheless it was the start of AMC. However nobody actually knew, what was AMC at the moment? I learn the script, and I went, ‘oh my goodness, that is about how we received to the place we are actually.’ That is such a rare piece of writing by Matt Weiner, and our personal tradition and the sexual mores and the way girls had been handled and the way males associated. I had simply completed studying that David Halberstam e book about precisely this and Matt had used a number of that for inspiration. It’s about all the issues that occurred within the ’50s which have formed the tradition the way in which it’s, like the start of McDonald’s and Levittown and President Kennedy utilizing tv, the primary president to make use of TV as a political medium, Mad Men was simply that, our tradition … on this very visceral, fantastically instructed story.
Mad Men was, in truth, AMC’s first scripted drama, and it positively made an affect on cable tv, successful a number of Primetime Emmy Awards and different accolades. I believe many will agree with the director’s take concerning the writing being “extraordinary.”
Due to the present’s success, the community would go on to supply TV reveals like Breaking Unhealthy, its follow-up Higher Name Saul, and The Strolling Lifeless, however Mad Men will all the time maintain a particular place.
Lesli Linka Glatter went on to reward how “layered and complex” Jon Hamm’s Don Draper was as a personality, and he actually was. Love him or hate him, the present explored all of his baggage and way more. After Mad Men ended, Hamm himself praised the sequence finale’s ambiguity and described Draper’s finish as a approach of coming to phrases with main a life as an advert man.
Mad Men is at the moment streaming on Netflix, although it’ll be leaving the streaming service later this month. For extra on what to observe within the coming months, be sure you try our 2020 summer time TV premiere information.
