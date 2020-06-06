Why A Mad Men Director Thought The Writing Was ‘Extraordinary’ When Joining Season 1

This was earlier than fundamental cable and streaming, nevertheless it was the start of AMC. However nobody actually knew, what was AMC at the moment? I learn the script, and I went, ‘oh my goodness, that is about how we received to the place we are actually.’ That is such a rare piece of writing by Matt Weiner, and our personal tradition and the sexual mores and the way girls had been handled and the way males associated. I had simply completed studying that David Halberstam e book about precisely this and Matt had used a number of that for inspiration. It’s about all the issues that occurred within the ’50s which have formed the tradition the way in which it’s, like the start of McDonald’s and Levittown and President Kennedy utilizing tv, the primary president to make use of TV as a political medium, Mad Men was simply that, our tradition … on this very visceral, fantastically instructed story.