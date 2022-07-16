Why a Nintendo Switch Pro is more likely than a new Nintendo console

Everything seems to indicate that Nintendo Switch has a few years ahead of it, but the question is how it will do it and when its successor will arrive. Could we expect a version with more power? I have thought about the matter and here you have everything I think about it.

It sounds like a cliché, but it seems like yesterday when I was wearing my brand new Nintendo Switch. However, they have passed five years from that! Nintendo’s hybrid console has provided us with great moments thanks to a catalog that continues to grow. Without going any further, this year 2022 comes well stocked with new features such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope or the most recent Bayonetta 3 to name a few. With this scenario, there are reasons to be happy with the console, which also continues to grow in sales, with an enviable health that currently translates into more than 100 million consoles sold.

However, Nintendo’s press conferences are already beginning to ask about a future successor. It is normal. The Japanese company is capable of exciting us with its games, but especially with its hardware, because it tends to be out of the ordinary. The groundbreaking gamepad of the NES, the portability of the Game Boy, the power of the Nintendo 64, the curious design of the Gamecube, the surprising dual screen of the Nintendo DS, the innovative Wii controller… All the Japanese consoles have surprised us for a reason. or other. The question is whether it is in their plans to take out in the short term a new version of Switch or bet directly on a successor. I’ve been rambling about these things for the past few days, and here’s what I think about it.

I don’t think the hybrid concept will be abandoned

Many times, when you think about a new console, a good exercise is to put yourself in the company’s place and think about what you would do if you were its president and had to ensure its proper functioning. With a console as successful as the Switch, the most prudent thing to do would be to continue trusting its approach, something that in this case would have to do with its hybrid approach between laptop and desktop. The fact of merging the best of Nintendo’s experience in both fields is what has motivated the creation of a product that has already sold 107 million units (figures as of the end of March 2022).

Now that those in Kyoto have found the key, I would apply the same formula that has worked on portable consoles: reviews! It has already happened with Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch OLED, which have served to catapult sales. Precisely for this reason, right now I see a Nintendo Switch Pro as more likely than a successor as such, and something tells me that the “switch” effect will be stretched as much as possible. Recently, the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, stated that the platform is in the middle of its life cycle, and that means that it could last perfectly until the year 2026 or even 2027.

Right now I see a Nintendo Switch Pro more likely than a successor as suchWhat’s more, Furukawa said something very significant: “Switch is ready to break the pattern of previous platforms.” That is to say, it is not unreasonable to think that Nintendo Switch reaches the 10 years of life, a rather unusual figure for a video game console. And I’ll tell you another thing: even if the successor arrives, in the medium term I bet on a “Nintendo Switch 2” or “New Nintendo Switch” with, of course, more power, but also some significant novelty in the style of what Nintendo 3DS contributed with respect to to Nintendo DS. In other words, a different machine, with more power and innovations, but one that continues to maintain the hybrid character that has worked so well.

I don’t see a successor in the short term, but I do see another version

The best demonstration that a console has a lot of life ahead of it are the releases it has scheduled, and in the case of Nintendo Switch there are not a few video games that await us. To begin with, we have Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, a title with the ability to further inflate the console’s sales figures. It is a very important game, and I know that many users think that it could coincide with the premiere of a hypothetical successor… although I don’t see it entirely clearly. It seems soon to me, especially seeing how bad the issue of semiconductors is. Another game that ensures the future of the Nintendo Switch, at least two years from now, is Metroid Prime 4, which I am sure will come with significant graphic advances. In this case, I do think that it could be supported by a more powerful Switch (the vaunted Nintendo Switch Pro?).

For a successor, in my opinion, we would have to wait a whileThen we have the relevant fact that long-distance video games are going to appear. We have Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, which with its updates and online mode is more than likely to have several months to live. But I see it even more clearly in the case of Splatoon 3, which will be released at the end of the summer. Nintendo is not going to release a game that is so focused on online gaming that it is only active for a year or two. Everything makes me believe that indeed the current Nintendo Switch will still have a long life, and most likely it will be supported by some review. For a successor, in my opinion, we would still have to wait a while. Of course, it would have to come with such important attributes as backward compatibility with the original Switch.

At what time will it happen? How will it happen? These are the big questions, which I invite you to answer yourselves in the comments. What is clear is that Nintendo Switch users currently enjoy one of the best platforms designed by the company, and the best thing is that it still has a lot to prove.