Why A Sansa Stark Game Of Thrones Sequel Series Needs To Happen

It has been a 12 months since Game of Thrones ended, and plenty of followers are nonetheless making an attempt to determine how they really feel about every thing. There may be one factor that I’m positively positive a few 12 months later and can proceed to be transferring ahead. Now that the Targaryen-centric, Fireplace and Blood is a-go, Sansa Stark wants a sequel collection.
Regardless of followers clamoring for a sequel collection chronicling the adventures of Sansa Stark’s sister and HBO telling them why one won’t occur, I nonetheless hope one about Sansa does. Sansa is one in every of Game of Thrones’ most complex characters, and when the present ended, she was ending on one in every of its most triumphant notes.
After pushing for the North’s independence and it subsequently being granted by her brother, King Bran of the Six Kingdoms, Sansa was named the Queen within the North. Thus, changing into the ruler that Game of Thrones had long-hinted, she could be. It’s time for a sequel collection to delve into her reign, and that is why.
Sansa Has A Lot Left To Dwell
Game of Thrones’ ending was just the start for Sansa, and he or she is likely one of the few characters that might say that when all was stated and finished. The Targaryens (and their dragons) are set to obtain yet one more deep dive with Fireplace and Blood, however it’s time for Game of Thrones to look to the longer term. In different phrases, life after that ending.
Sansa has a life as a ruler, potential spouse, mom, and sister to look ahead to. I’m extremely curious if Sansa and her siblings won’t ever actually see one another once more as Game of Thrones’ ending type of implied. Not like Sophie Turner, I do suppose it’s attainable that Sansa would embrace a job as spouse and mom, together with one as a monarch. She wouldn’t be the primary queen to take action.
Sansa As A Monarch
After watching all that Sansa endured on her method to changing into a monarch, the least the Game of Thrones franchise can do is present viewers the outcomes. Sansa could have dreamed about lastly calling the photographs, however what’s that really like? Cue the sequel collection, which might present how actuality dawns on Sansa as the complete weight of the crown does too.
Let the aftermath of Daenerys’ power-crazed ending soak in on Sansa as she tries to rule her kingdom with out reaching Daenerys’ stage of tyrannical management. Bear in mind, the 2 shared some iconic scenes throughout Game of Thrones’ ultimate season. A silver lining that pointed to Sansa’s abilities as a frontrunner not prepared to submit or throw tantrums when she is questioned. I feel Sansa’s rule, crammed with errors and successes, could possibly be nothing shy of compelling.
Sophie Turner’s Subsequent Huge Position
Sophie Turner readily moved on together with her profession after Game of Thrones, and there’s no doubt that she might discover success in a non-Game of Thrones profession sooner or later. Turner has additionally stated that it might take some huge cash for her to do extra Game of Thrones. Nicely, I say pay her no matter she needs as a result of it might be price it.
Sophie Turner returning as Sansa Stark for a sequel collection could be enormous for followers and Turner’s profession. Sansa was already a remarkably intriguing character, and her life as a youngster ruling would make Sansa much more so. Turner has the power to delve into the territory Rebecca Ferguson did to career-making outcomes on The White Queen. Therefore, a sequel collection could be a profitable alternative and mixture for Turner in case you ask me.
If Not Sophie Turner, Laura Haddock
You probably have had the pleasure of binge-watching White Traces on Netflix, you will have observed the startling resemblance that Laura Haddock (who performs Zoe, pictured middle) has to Sophie Turner. It was whereas watching that collection, Haddock’s efficiency satisfied me that she had greater than Turner’s appears, she can be a marvelously expert actress. One who can affably and simply stick with it the position of Sansa.
My pitch for a Laura Haddock-led Sansa Stark sequel collection would choose up with a now thirty-something Sansa, a decade after the occasions that concluded Game of Thrones. Gwendoline Christie ought to like that timeline! Haddock has what it takes to convey the various feelings of Sansa, and her pure charisma would solely assist ease the complementary match between the actresses. She has what it takes to hold on Sophie Turner’s mantle.
The Starks Deserve A Sequel
It’s not misplaced on this Game of Thrones fan that the direwolves have been supposedly not given as a lot on-screen love due to Daenerys’ dragons. It is usually not misplaced on this fan that Fireplace and Blood just isn’t concerning the Starks, it’s concerning the Targaryens. After watching the Starks play second fiddle on Game of Thrones, I’m prepared for a by-product that facilities on the Starks.
Sansa is one in every of two leaders from Home Stark, which suggests a collection led by a Stark. If that’s not sufficient “Starkness” for you, Game of Thrones indicated that Sansa could be ruling from the Starks’ ancestral residence, Winterfell. So, it might not be out of the query for Jon Snow, Bran, or Arya to cease by. They simply should do it. I’m taking a look at you, Arya.
Moreover how wonderful watching the subsequent chapter of Sansa’s journey could be, there may be additionally the familiarity of getting a bit of Game of Thrones dwell on. I miss Sansa’s siblings, Tyrion, and plenty of others. It will be a aid to have their world dwell on, which the Targaryen-centric Fireplace and Blood (whereas thrilling) won’t fairly supply.
I’m not positive if a Sansa Stark sequel collection will ever occur however darn it, I hope there may be one. Sansa is simply too wealthy of a personality to not discover together with her personal present. The Game of Thrones franchise letting such a collection go could be personally inconceivable.
You’ll be able to nonetheless watch the unique Sansa do her factor on Game of Thrones on HBO Max. In any other case, numerous summer season premieres are coming to tv, and ultimately, the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff, Home of the Dragon, might be too. Keep tuned!
