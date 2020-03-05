Why ABC’s Volcano Live Special With Nik Wallenda Made Some Viewers Mad

With regards to non-traditional TV specials, I believe we will all agree {that a} dwell viewing of somebody strolling throughout the mouth of a volcano by way of tightrope is a one-of-a-kind broadcast. The act itself is nothing too unusual for the titular daredevil in ABC’s Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda, although, since Wallenda has for years made spectacles out of his danger-filled tightrope walks. Viewers had been seemingly pumped to look at all of it occur, however a bit of the viewers instantly turned on Wallenda and ABC in a detrimental means.