Why aerodynamics is a fundamental component in sustainable mobility

The Lightyear 0 is not only an efficient car for being solar-electric, but also for a drag coefficient of 0.175 cx

Just as separating garbage is a tiny task that man can do to help reduce environmental pollution, and the sum of each individual action can generate a great global impact, each detail, each curve and each profile that it has the shape of an eco-friendly car is equally momentous for that vehicle to be more efficientand therefore, more sustainable.

On an ecological level, sustainability is the action of man so that his actions have the least possible impact on the planet, trying to avoid the generation of a carbon footprint that breaks the normal neutrality of the ecosystem. To have a 100% environmentally sustainable world, the ideal would be to use the resources of nature for all life activities.

The absence of sharp edges, projections, and even rear wheel covers, contribute to superior air penetration that should make an efficient car.

Two years ago, a project born in Netherlands with the name of Lightyear Onestunned the industry by proposing a return to solar energywhich had been almost forgotten as a mobility option for people, due to the need for a very large surface of photovoltaic panels to such a level that, even being voluminous vehicles, they did not have space for more than one occupant.

What happened was that they developed new cell technologies for capturing solar energy and that a mixture could be made with electrical energy so that the Lightyear became a solar-electric carwhich can be charged by plugging it into an electrical terminal, or simply by using the free and infinite, albeit intermittent, solar energy.

But for what each kWh yields 100%as in any electric car currently occurs, each consumption influences. From the air conditioning, the screens, the sound or navigation system, to the aerodynamics, each small consumption affects autonomy.

To be efficient, the aerodynamic profile of a car requires perfection in the union of the parts and the shape of the bodywork that demands months of sessions in the wind tunnel.

It is so the Lightyear was born with a very successful aerodynamic development, with hundreds of hours in the wind tunnel, which would allow the coefficient to be achieved as low as possible. And they succeeded, because the Dutch solar-electric car, although initially had a cx of 0.19after being subjected to new studies in the wind tunnels FKFS in Stuttgart, Germany, and according to the procedure wltp-testnow declare that it has only 0.175 cx. This represents the minimum value of production cars in aerodynamic efficiency.

The ultimate vehicle, which changed its name from Lightyear One to Lightyear 0has its hood and the entire upper surface covered with solar panels totaling five m2which allow to extend the range of the vehicle around 70 extra km or more in ideal sunny conditions. The factually verified autonomy of the vehicle is 1,000 km with the initial charge of your battery and the action of photovoltaic panels.

Mercedes’ electric concept car, the Vision EQXX, is slightly better than the Lightyear 0, but it’s not a production car, it’s a concept car.

The only current car that has a shape coefficient superior to the Lightyear is the concept of Mercedes-Benz, called Vision EQXXwhich has declared more than 1,100 km of proven autonomy, which is solely electric, therefore all its energy comes from the network and from the regeneration capacity achieved by its driver, and which has a slightly higher shape coefficient than the car of the Netherlands, since Mercedes has stated 0.17 cx.

The question is in energy saving than any of these or similar cars can achieve, and that’s why so much time and resources have been invested in aerodynamic development. The Lightyear 0, thanks to its almost perfect shape, could achieve electric charge savings equivalent to 11,000 kilometers per year, if used taking advantage of every moment of available sunlight.

