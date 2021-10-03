Why after greater than 40 years you’ll’t title a document “con” in Home windows 10

The fast resolution is backward compatibility. We all know that during an organization like Microsoft it’s occasionally inconceivable to do away with one thing, and it is because one of the crucial easiest portions of Home windows is occasionally additionally its drag: the truth that the gadget continues to enhance device and gadgets as previous as the ones from the technology of MS-DOS or Home windows 3.1, even lately.

Home windows 10 has some options that lately can also be thought to be a worm, “insects” that experience now not been “resolved” for greater than 40 years as a result of they have been in fact intentional in a time when issues labored in a different way. That is what occurs whilst you attempt to title any document in Home windows with phrases like “CON”, “LPT1”, “PRN”, “NUL” or “AUX”. No longer conceivable via design.





The forbidden phrases

You’ll be able to take a look at for your self at this time, take a look at making a folder or textual content file, and even renaming a picture to one thing like CON.png or AUX.txt. Home windows 10 will provide you with an error message asking you to modify the title and that the instrument title is invalid.

However what instrument? Within the age of MS-DOS (Microsoft’s model of DOS) within the 80’s, computer systems have been a black display with textual content and not anything else. So the entirety labored via writing orders. For a program to engage with different issues, corresponding to a printer, a command needed to be written the usage of a textual content document or “instrument document” that might have interaction with a driving force.





Relying at the instrument, it has a reputation reserved. For instance, the parallel ports that printers used to hook up with use LPT1, LPT2, LPT3, LPT4, LPT5, LPT6, LPT7, LPT8, and LPT9. The serial ports had reserved COM from 1 to 9. CON represents the console, and so forth a number of extra.

Why after greater than 40 years you can’t title a document in Home windows 10 or folders with them, as it seems that those gadgets can also be handled as a document. If again then you definately attempted to do one thing like create a document known as LPT1.txt, what you have been going to do used to be ship it to the printer or one thing like that and that is the reason why they have been blocked.





If in Home windows 10 you open the terminal and use a command like COPY CON genbeta.txt , what occurs is that no matter you write to any extent further within the console will cross to that textual content document “genbeta.txt”.

Home windows 10 keeps code from the times of Home windows 3.1, and Home windows 3.1 used to be created with elementary MS-DOS, as used to be Home windows 95. With Home windows NT this didn’t occur, however nonetheless Microsoft sought after it to be appropriate with Home windows 95, and Home windows 10 remains to be in part in line with Home windows NT, and the similar applies for Home windows 7, or Home windows 8.

Virtually no person might use a parallel port to glue a printer anymore, however Microsoft chooses to proceed to enhance extraordinarily previous device and gadgets to at the present time, and that is why Home windows code is an eyesore born out of a nearly obsessive dedication to backward compatibility who has the occupies, a creature It occupies 0.5 TB and spans 4 million information.