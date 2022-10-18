The short answer is backward compatibility. We know that in a company like Microsoft sometimes it is impossible to get rid of something, and this is because one of the best parts of Windows is sometimes also its burden: the fact that the system continues to support software and devices as old as the from the era of MS-DOS or Windows 3.1, even today.

Windows 10 has some features that today can be considered a bug, “bugs” that have not been “resolved” for more than 40 years because they were actually intentional at a time when things worked differently. It’s what happens when you try to name any file in Windows with terms like “CON”, “LPT1”, “PRN”, “NUL” or “AUX”. Not possible by design.

the forbidden words

You can try for yourself right now, try creating a folder or a text document, or even renaming an image to something like CON.png or AUX.txt. Windows 10 will give you an error message asking to change the name and that the device name is invalid.

But what device? In the age of MS-DOS (Microsoft’s version of DOS) In the 1980s, computers were a black screen with text and nothing else. So everything worked by writing commands. For a program to interact with other things, such as a printer, you had to write a command using a text file or “device file” that would interact with a controller.





Depending on the device, this has reserved a name. For example, parallel ports like the ones printers used to connect to use LPT1, LPT2, LPT3, LPT4, LPT5, LPT6, LPT7, LPT8, and LPT9. The serial ports had COM 1 through 9 reserved. CON represents the console, and so on several more.

Why after more than 40 years you can not put the name “with” to a file in Windows 10 or folders with them, because it turns out that those devices can be treated as a file. If back then you were trying to do something like create a file called LPT1.txt, what you were going to do was send it to the printer or something and that’s why they were blocked.





If in Windows 10 you open the terminal and use a command like COPY CON genbeta.txt what happens is that anything you write from now on in the console will end up in that text file “genbeta.txt”.

Windows 10 retains code from the days of Windows 3.1and Windows 3.1 was built on MS-DOS base, just like Windows 95. Windows NT didn’t, but Microsoft still wanted it to be compatible with Windows 95, and Windows 10 is still partly based on Windows NT, and the same goes for Windows 7, or Windows 8.

Hardly anyone uses a parallel port to connect a printer anymore, but Microsoft chooses to continue to support extremely old devices and software to this day, and That’s why Windows code is an eyesore born from an almost obsessive commitment to backwards compatibility. who has the occupancy, one creature which occupies 0.5 TB and extends over 4 million files.