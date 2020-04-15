Why Agent Carter Actor Was Surprised To Be Brought Back For S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Final Season

Go away a Remark
Of all of the methods Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. has saved issues recent over time, swapping settings has been a near-constant success, whether or not it entails going into area, the deep future, or the distant previous. The latter is how the seventh and closing season will kick off for the Marvel crew, which jumped again to 1931 within the Season 6 finale. Now that we all know precisely when Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. can be returning, extra particulars have been launched, such because the return of Agent Carter star Enver Gjokaj as Daniel Sousa!
As a lot as Marvel followers have in all probability been shocked to be taught that Enver Gjokaj could be heading again to present his Agent Carter character a reprisal, it is controversial that nobody was extra shocked than the actor himself. Here is how he put it to EW:
It wasn’t anyplace close to my mind. I might’ve been thrilled at any second for it to return again, however I believe as an actor you do not have time. You simply have to maneuver on to the following challenge.
It is positively comprehensible from Enver Gjokaj’s standpoint why he would not have anticipated to make a return to Marvel’s small-screen efforts. After Agent Carter‘s considerably stunning cancellation following its Season 2 cliffhanger, all efforts to get the Hayley Atwell drama resurrected have been unsuccessful. Atwell did reprise Peggy Carter for Avengers: Endgame, which appeared prefer it might need been the ultimate exhale from the Agent Carter solid.
However no! Since Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. is happening some time-traveling adventures in Season 7, it offered the proper alternative to reconnect with the MCU’s TV previous. Followers will certainly be on the lookout for Daniel Sousa’s return to reply some questions that have been left unresolved when Agent Carter received cancelled. (Whereas nobody was essentially asking if Sousa and Coulson had lots in widespread, Gjokaj stated they’re very related as soon as they get in the identical room collectively.)
Followers who’ve been paying super-close consideration to social media over the months might need already realized that Enver Gjokaj was heading to Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. in Season 7. It was again in July of 2019 when S.H.I.E.L.D. star Ming-Na Wen shared a behind-the-scenes image of a line of bikes set for the solid members, with Gjokaj’s identify on one in all them. The submit was deleted, and nothing was confirmed about it within the meantime, however now we all know that the pic was very a lot a spoiler.
Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. dropped the massive launch information by way of Instagram, with a video that teased the over-the-top Season 7 can even be welcoming again Clark Gregg’s Agent Phil Coulson, who may truly get to be the actual Coulson once more. Until he isn’t, however perhaps!
Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. will make its long-awaited return to ABC for a brand new night time on Wednesday, Might 27, at 10 p.m. ET. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra Marvel-infused data as extra will get revealed.
