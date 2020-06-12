Why Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Might Have To Kill Off Agent Carter’s Daniel Sousa

Spoilers forward for the third episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 and the teasers for the fourth episode.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s adventures by time continued with the fantastically-titled “Alien Commies from the Future,” which introduced again none apart from Agent Carter‘s Agent Daniel Sousa, who appears to be doing effectively sufficient regardless of dropping Peggy… and the entire Chronicom invasion of Space 51 in 1955. Based mostly on particulars for the following episode, nonetheless, it is trying like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. may simply must kill off Sousa.