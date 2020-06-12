Why Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Might Have To Kill Off Agent Carter’s Daniel Sousa

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the third episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 and the teasers for the fourth episode.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s adventures by time continued with the fantastically-titled “Alien Commies from the Future,” which introduced again none apart from Agent Carter‘s Agent Daniel Sousa, who appears to be doing effectively sufficient regardless of dropping Peggy… and the entire Chronicom invasion of Space 51 in 1955. Based mostly on particulars for the following episode, nonetheless, it is trying like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. may simply must kill off Sousa.
Sousa was alive and effectively, if considerably shaken, by the tip of “Alien Commies from the Future,” and it was LMD Coulson who was down for the rely due to Simmons’ EMP. Regardless of all of the craziness of the Chronicoms and the time journey, Sousa took a second to share some suspicions with Daisy, who he thought was a CIA agent. In response to Sousa, S.H.I.E.L.D. might need been infiltrated!
As followers know, Sousa is on the cash, and Hydra has already labored its approach into the company, however S.H.I.E.L.D. cannot have that confirmed till the occasions of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. As if this wasn’t sufficient to a minimum of elevate the alarm that Sousa is likely to be in peril, we now have the trailer for the following episode and the official description to disclose simply how a lot hazard Peggy Carter’s former flame is in. Let’s begin with the trailer:
A lot to course of in so little time! On the one hand, the black-and-white trailer mixed with Coulson’s voiceover level towards a movie noir format that must be numerous enjoyable. However, Sousa might need to die! In response to historical past buff Coulson, Sousa was the primary fallen agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and died a hero, and this apparently goes to occur earlier than the 1955 time window closes and the heroes are whisked after the Chronicoms to their subsequent time interval.
The Chronicoms are the place it will get sticky. The trailer gives the look that within the pure course of occasions, Sousa is taken out by Hydra brokers when he will get too shut, and each S.H.I.E.L.D. recruit would study it down the road. The nice guys, being good guys, need to save Sousa, which raises the identical downside as when Daisy wished to kill Freddy Malick: they do not know how it might change historical past. And but, the Chronicoms are current and inflicting bother within the trailer.
Do they need to save Sousa to vary historical past for the more severe? Or kill Sousa in a different way than he was presupposed to die? Can Mack and Co. save Sousa with out giving the Chronicoms what they need and altering the longer term? Is there any approach out of this with out tragedy? And is all of it actual anyway, with the movie noir look?
We’ll have to attend for the episode to air to get the solutions to all these questions, however the description for the episode, referred to as “Out of the Previous,” courtesy of ABC does a minimum of present a solution for why all the things is black and white:
It was simply one other common morning on July 22, 1955, when Agent Phil Coulson realized the significance of that day within the S.H.I.E.L.D. historical past books. With a chip on his shoulder and a genre-bending glitch in his system, he’d set into movement a sequence of occasions that might hopefully protect the timeline as we all know it and guarantee these pesky chronicoms get the ending they deserve. What may go flawed?
What may go flawed certainly! The episode description’s point out of a “genre-bending glitch” in Coulson’s system presumably explains why “Out of the Previous” will go full noir, and Coulson being taken out by the EMP within the earlier episode explains why he may want a manufacturing facility reset. He was seemingly sparking again to “life” proper earlier than the credit rolled, which I initially thought was to reassure viewers that one other model of Coulson wasn’t useless however now appears to be the means to a very distinctive episode of S.H.I.E.L.D.
As anyone who’s notoriously nitpicky about TV time journey, spent a lot of the newest season of Outlander yelling on the characters to cease altering historical past, and took about 4 seasons to heat as much as the delightfully ridiculous Legends of Tomorrow, I’ll be a hypocrite and hope that the heroes discover a technique to save Sousa it doesn’t matter what.
Sousa was a lovable ally of Peggy Carter through the two seasons of Agent Carter, and I’d have been completely superb imagining Peggy obtained her happily-ever-after with Sousa again earlier than Avengers: Endgame reunited her with Steve Rogers. Save Sousa! The trailer does present Sousa popping out of the Zephyr, so I am not going to begin mourning him simply but, however I additionally hope Sousa does not get wind of the concept his loss of life may save historical past. He is simply the form of character who would sacrifice himself for the better good.
With Fitz’s whereabouts at the moment very unknown, Enoch left behind in 1931 and absent to this point in 1955, Should still in her “murderous killbot” (to cite Deke) mode, Yo-Yo’s powers on the fritz, Coulson capable of be taken down by an EMP, Simmons maintaining secrets and techniques, S.H.I.E.L.D. having to avoid wasting Hydra, and the little subject of the Chronicoms making an attempt to destroy humanity, I believe we deserve an unambiguous win within the type of Sousa surviving!
That stated, Sousa is not an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. common, and he does not have a task in some other Marvel Cinematic Universe challenge meaning he cannot die within the subsequent episode. Endgame even assured that Sousa and Peggy would not find yourself collectively, and he did not give the impression that they have been in common contact when he arrived at Space 51 in “Alien Commies from the Future.”
Sadly, we cannot discover out if he lives or dies till “Out of the Previous” hits the airwaves. Tune in to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC Wednesday, June 17 at 10 p.m. ET for the following new episode. If you wish to relive Enver Gjokaj’s earlier run as Agent Sousa, yow will discover each seasons of Agent Carter streaming on Disney+ now. For extra viewing choices, remember to swing by our 2020 summer season TV premiere schedule.
