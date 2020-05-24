Why Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Clark Gregg Was ‘Thrown’ About Coulson Becoming An LMD

I used to be somewhat thrown at first. I internalize every little thing Coulson cares about whether or not I need to or not. He was actually adamant that he didn’t need that. And despite the fact that I like [the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” character] Knowledge, I didn’t need Phil Coulson to be Knowledge, you understand, the cyber being following them round doing quick math. Their thought round it was very totally different. He’s wrestling with among the stuff that basic AI characters have handled prior to now: What am I? What am I now, in his case. And he’s additionally probably not the type of typical LMD. There’s different, rather more superior stuff occurring. I feel sometime when there’s extraordinarily superior AI, it’ll be more durable to actually inform the distinction between natural intelligence and that type of synthetic intelligence. [Pause] I went full nerd on you, didn’t I?!