Why Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Clark Gregg Was ‘Thrown’ About Coulson Becoming An LMD

Phil Coulson is coming again for the ultimate season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., however he received’t fairly be the agent and former group head that viewers have come to know. The model of the character that followers will see this yr is an LMD (Life-Mannequin decoy) that was created to assist information the staff throughout their last mission. If this growth was considerably jarring for you, then don’t fear, as a result of Clark Gregg felt the identical method.
Clark Gregg has performed Agent Phil Coulson for over a decade and, in that point, he’s turn out to be very in tune with who Coulson is and what he desires and doesn’t need as a personality. So the actor was a bit shocked when he discovered his character would turn out to be a Life-Mannequin Decoy. Regardless, he sought to make this iteration of the beloved character greater than only a machine:
I used to be somewhat thrown at first. I internalize every little thing Coulson cares about whether or not I need to or not. He was actually adamant that he didn’t need that. And despite the fact that I like [the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” character] Knowledge, I didn’t need Phil Coulson to be Knowledge, you understand, the cyber being following them round doing quick math. Their thought round it was very totally different. He’s wrestling with among the stuff that basic AI characters have handled prior to now: What am I? What am I now, in his case. And he’s additionally probably not the type of typical LMD. There’s different, rather more superior stuff occurring. I feel sometime when there’s extraordinarily superior AI, it’ll be more durable to actually inform the distinction between natural intelligence and that type of synthetic intelligence. [Pause] I went full nerd on you, didn’t I?!
Clark Gregg’s current interview with Selection additional proves simply how a lot he loves Phil Coulson, nevertheless it additionally reveals that even he can nonetheless be shocked as to how the character’s story performs out.
Phil Coulson has had an attention-grabbing journey since he debuted in Iron Man again in 2008. The dedicated and humorous operative could be instrumental in getting the Avengers collectively, together with his demise by the hands of Loki propelled them to assemble for the primary time. Of course, he was later revived and was tasked with main his personal covert staff on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. earlier than changing into the group’s new director.
Sadly, resulting from an settlement made with Ghost Rider, Coulson died someday between Seasons 5 and 6, although Gregg nonetheless remained on the present. Throughout Season 6, he performed Sarge, a villain possessing Coulson’s look.
Sarge would meet his finish within the season finale, however, with the staff having been thrust right into a time journey mission to save lots of S.H.I.E.L.D., they want somebody with a wealth of information on the peacekeeping entity’s historical past. That is the place LMD Coulson is available in.
Though turning Coulson into an LMD is probably not what anybody (together with Clark Gregg) would’ve anticipated for the ultimate season, it is sensible. The android seems to own the angle that Coulson exuded throughout the first season, which basically brings issues full circle.
We’ll get an thought of how he’s capable of help the staff when Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns for its last season on Wednesday, Could 27 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
