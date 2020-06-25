Why Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Fitz Doesn’t Work Without Simmons, According To The Actor

Go away a Remark
The seventh and remaining season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is in full swing, however one half of FitzSimmons has been notably absent. Sure, Iain De Caestecker’s Fitz has been nowhere to be to seen, and Elizabeth Henstridge’s Simmons has been tight-lipped about how she left issues together with her husband after they needed to half. Regardless of the FitzSimmons scarcity and Simmons’ solo adventures, nevertheless, De Caestecker shared why Fitz would not work with out Simmons.
Of course, S.H.I.E.L.D. followers have already seen that the 2 geniuses perform higher collectively, with examples starting from what they will obtain collectively to what turns into of them after they’re aside. Living proof: Fitz changing into the Hydra villain Leopold within the Framework, the place he’d by no means identified Simmons and had fallen prey to the influences of Aida and his father. Iain De Caestecker addressed Fitz changing into Leopold as why Fitz continues to want Simmons, telling Syfy:
It is simply one other instance of how a lot of an influence these two have on one another and the way one would not work with the opposite. Without Simmons in his life, have a look at what Fitz grew to become. There are another exterior forces as effectively nevertheless it’s simply one other instance of how a lot they’re one and so they come as a package deal.
Regardless that S.H.I.E.L.D. ended the Framework story again in Season 4, the influence caught with Fitz particularly, contributing to his brutal psychological break in Season 5, and post-Framework Fitz has accomplished some issues that I for one cannot think about Season 1 Fitz even considering of, not to mention doing. According to Iain De Caestecker, Fitz and Simmons are higher after they come as one package deal.
Contemplating how Fitz and Simmons have been identified to falter with out one another, I am unable to assist however surprise what state they’re going to be in by the point they reunite in S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, which can hopefully occur sooner relatively than later. My unique concept was that Fitz was off-screen to care for his or her secret baby whereas Simmons got here again to her buddies to assist save Earth.
However because the episodes have handed with Fitz barely even talked about and Simmons not elaborating on what occurred or how lengthy she was gone, I am questioning if FitzSimmons’ story goes to get extra tragic. Actually, extra tragedy would not be stunning. These two have not had numerous moments of peace ever since Ward dropped them to the underside of the Atlantic.
Even when they may have discovered happiness collectively whereas turning the Zephyr right into a time machine and creating life-saving tech, may their separation wreck their pictures at a happily-ever-after? Or am I being paranoid that FitzSimmons actually are “cursed” as a result of it has been so lengthy since Fitz confirmed up?
My fingers are crossed that we’ll get some solutions about FitzSimmons’ separation sooner relatively than later, particularly since there aren’t that many episodes left in S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s 13-episode remaining season, within the grand scheme of issues. In spite of everything, S.H.I.E.L.D. is an ensemble sequence, and it will not change into the FitzSimmons present simply because Fitz exhibits up once more.
The brokers’ jumps via time have been fairly vital, so it feels unlikely that the complete remaining season will observe their time journey adventures. With two episodes within the ’30s, two within the ’50s, and seemingly at the very least one within the ’70s, the present may conceivably catch as much as 2020 a number of episodes earlier than the sequence finale.
What meaning for FitzSimmons and Co. stays to be seen, particularly for the reason that timeline is altering, and the S.H.I.E.L.D. model of the MCU might start to look very completely different as they meddle in time extra. Discover out with new episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC within the 2020 summer season TV lineup.
