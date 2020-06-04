Why Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Heartbreaking Loss Had To Happen

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the second episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, referred to as “Know Your Onions.”
The ultimate season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. implies that all bets are off for what can occur and who would possibly survive to the tip of the sequence, and touring by time on the Zephyr time machine presents risks the heroes have not confronted earlier than. Within the premiere, Simmons revealed that the Zephyr can solely observe the enemy Chronicoms by time, and the time home windows are restricted. In “Know Your Onions,” S.H.I.E.L.D. proved that it wasn’t messing round with its guidelines for time journey. The brokers misplaced Enoch in a heartbreaking twist, but it surely was completely crucial.
The query of whether or not or not they need to kill Freddie to forestall the rise of Hydra grew to become kind of moot when the brokers found that the time window was closing in 17 minutes, so that they had little or no time to wrap up the motion and get again to the Zephyr earlier than it jumped in time with out them. Freddie survived, leaving the timeline intact for now, and many of the good guys made it again in time. Poor Enoch was just a bit bit too gradual in leaving the 1931 model of Koenig behind and returning to the ship.
Truthfully, even in case you don’t love or care about Enoch, the defeated look on his face when he realized the Zephyr was leaving with out him was fairly heartbreaking, if understated. That is anyone who selected Fitz and Simmons over all his fellow Chronicoms to assist them and save Earth. Simmons famous that she would not be alive if not for Enoch (which is already true a few occasions over with out S.H.I.E.L.D. even revealing what occurred throughout the FitzSimmons time bounce but), and Enoch recognized himself as Fitz’s greatest good friend. He did not should be left behind!
Nonetheless, I’d argue that anyone wanted to be left behind, and higher that it was Enoch than any of the others. S.H.I.E.L.D. actually wanted to lift the stakes and show to the brokers that not even Simmons can management how the Zephyr travels by time, and touring on the “tides” of time implies that they need to hustle to keep away from being left behind with no hope of being returned to their very own time.
The lack of Enoch ought to make the menace actual for the brokers, and doubtless pack an emotional punch for loads of viewers as effectively. S.H.I.E.L.D. is not messing round, and dangerous issues can occur to the nice guys. Throw in the truth that that is the ultimate season, and all bets are certainly off. With FitzSimmons separated already, S.H.I.E.L.D. cannot rip them aside once more for drama, and Might‘s life is now not within the steadiness. The specter of being left behind now appears to be the largest hazard apart from the Chronicoms.
That mentioned, Enoch being the one left behind is fairly very best. If any of the others have been caught in 1931, they may not have lived lengthy sufficient to even be born, not to mention make it to 2020. Earlier seasons proved that Enoch can take the lengthy solution to journey by time, so long as he wants to maneuver ahead slightly than backward. He stored frozen Fitz secure for many years again in early Season 5 earlier than Fitz’s loss of life and all of the paradoxes, so it is totally potential that Enoch may pop up once more when the brokers arrive in a later period.
S.H.I.E.L.D. delivered a heartbreaking loss in “Know Your Onions,” but it surely was additionally a loss that ended with the stranded Enoch making drinks for Koenig and promising to inform him tales about S.H.I.E.L.D. and robots. This wasn’t Fitz dying or Coulson succumbing to his illness and even Bobbi and Hunter departing for the spinoff that by no means occurred. Enoch may very well be again sooner slightly than later. It was a crucial tragedy, however not one which should be everlasting.
Discover out what occurs subsequent for the brokers after shedding Enoch with the subsequent new episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., airing on Wednesday, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. For some extra viewing choices now and within the not-too-distant future, try our 2020 summer time premiere schedule!
