Why Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Heartbreaking Loss Had To Happen

Spoilers forward for the second episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, referred to as “Know Your Onions.”

The ultimate season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. implies that all bets are off for what can occur and who would possibly survive to the tip of the sequence, and touring by time on the Zephyr time machine presents risks the heroes have not confronted earlier than. Within the premiere, Simmons revealed that the Zephyr can solely observe the enemy Chronicoms by time, and the time home windows are restricted. In “Know Your Onions,” S.H.I.E.L.D. proved that it wasn’t messing round with its guidelines for time journey. The brokers misplaced Enoch in a heartbreaking twist, but it surely was completely crucial.