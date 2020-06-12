Why Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Yo-Yo Only Wears Pants In The Final Season

Depart a Remark
Making ripples, and never waves, has been the overall mantra of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Season 7. Time-traveling to completely different eras has gotten the protagonists into loads of bother, so who even is aware of what the current appears to be like like now? On the plus aspect, blasting to the previous has given the group a chance to put on some spiffy interval costumes and hairstyles. That mentioned, viewers have but to see Natalia Cordova-Buckley’s Yo-Yo carrying something however pants, and the actress lately defined why that’s.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. characters have not often worn on a regular basis civilian garments on the present. For Agent Coulson, as an example, it’s usually been a go well with and tie, whereas Agent Might is extra comfy in a black leather-based jacket and fight boots. S.H.I.E.L.D. is altering issues up in its ultimate season, however whereas Daisy and Simmons have worn loads of skirts and attire within the 1930s and 1950s, Yo-Yo has opted to solely put on pants up to now. Based on what Natalia Cordova-Buckley advised Collider about her interval costume apparel, the choice is purposeful. In her phrases:
I beloved the clothes that I acquired to put on, particularly, as a result of I felt that it was actually Yo-Yo. She refuses to put on a skirt. She decides to put on excessive heels as a result of, if not, she’ll give away the group and other people will query why there’s a girl within the 1930s in steel-toed Doc Martens. She’ll sacrifice sure issues, however not fully herself. I really like that, with the wardrobe — you’ll see that she provides in to sure issues, however she received’t put on a skirt. She doesn’t care what period it’s, she’s gonna put on pants. I really like that about her. I really like that, in the course of the wardrobe becoming, we had been like, ‘Completely no attire and completely no skirts for Yo-Yo.’ There’s a really trendy girl in that. There’s a girl that goes, ‘I have to be able to battle. I have to be able to run.’ It’s by no means about wanting fairly, and it’s by no means in regards to the protagonist place. It’s all the time about, ‘That is who I’m, and that is how I will be one of the best model of who I’m.’ I really like that about her, and the wardrobe that they did for her.
Cheers to that! I really like that about Yo-Yo, too. She’s by no means prepared to compromise who she is at her core, it doesn’t matter what the scenario or the apparel. That mentioned, she is prepared to make changes. Onscreen, that interprets to embracing the practicality of carrying pants with the addition of heels, as not to attract consideration. When additionally framing that inside the context of her powers of operating at excessive velocity, then the selection to put on pants makes a ton of sense. Heels will be discarded very simply, too. Skirts, not a lot.
Talking of wardrobe decisions, Natalia Cordova-Buckley additionally revealed that she took house Yo-Yo’s boots on the final day of filming Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She mentioned that she’d been asking for them from Day One, and the manufacturing group lastly gave her the go-ahead when all was mentioned and performed.
Natalia Cordova-Buckley defined that Yo-Yo’s boots are “treasured” to her as a result of they’re so integral to her character and that each step Yo-Yo took was in these boots. However she’s not strolling in them in any respect anymore… I’m not crying, you’re crying!
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 airs Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
