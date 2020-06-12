Why Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Yo-Yo Only Wears Pants In The Final Season

I beloved the clothes that I acquired to put on, particularly, as a result of I felt that it was actually Yo-Yo. She refuses to put on a skirt. She decides to put on excessive heels as a result of, if not, she’ll give away the group and other people will query why there’s a girl within the 1930s in steel-toed Doc Martens. She’ll sacrifice sure issues, however not fully herself. I really like that, with the wardrobe — you’ll see that she provides in to sure issues, however she received’t put on a skirt. She doesn’t care what period it’s, she’s gonna put on pants. I really like that about her. I really like that, in the course of the wardrobe becoming, we had been like, ‘Completely no attire and completely no skirts for Yo-Yo.’ There’s a really trendy girl in that. There’s a girl that goes, ‘I have to be able to battle. I have to be able to run.’ It’s by no means about wanting fairly, and it’s by no means in regards to the protagonist place. It’s all the time about, ‘That is who I’m, and that is how I will be one of the best model of who I’m.’ I really like that about her, and the wardrobe that they did for her.