Why Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Yo-Yo Won’t Have As Much Of A ‘Private Wrestle’ In Season 7

I believe she’s there. That is who she is and he or she doesn’t wanna change it, in phrases of her robotic arms. She’s all the time had that grounded individuality, which I really like about her, however she places it slightly bit apart. We’re not gonna see her personally wrestle, as a lot as previously as a result of she owns who she is and he or she’s now determined to be half of the drive, as a unit and never as a person, and go away her personal private wrestle to herself, in the case of being across the group. In Season 5, when she wasn’t actually heard and was telling so much of truths, she realized that it’s finest to step apart, be extra quiet, and simply be a pillar, underneath the route of Mack and the route of S.H.I.E.L.D.