Why Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Yo-Yo Won’t Have As Much Of A ‘Private Wrestle’ In Season 7

Go away a Remark
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is crammed to the brim with layered characters, all of which have endeared themselves to audiences over the course of the present’s seven-season run. One of these characters is Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, the Inhuman S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who possess superhuman pace. Yo-Yo’s been via so much over the previous few seasons however, based on Natalia Cordova-Buckley, her character is and can largely stay in a great place throughout Season 7:
I believe she’s there. That is who she is and he or she doesn’t wanna change it, in phrases of her robotic arms. She’s all the time had that grounded individuality, which I really like about her, however she places it slightly bit apart. We’re not gonna see her personally wrestle, as a lot as previously as a result of she owns who she is and he or she’s now determined to be half of the drive, as a unit and never as a person, and go away her personal private wrestle to herself, in the case of being across the group. In Season 5, when she wasn’t actually heard and was telling so much of truths, she realized that it’s finest to step apart, be extra quiet, and simply be a pillar, underneath the route of Mack and the route of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Whereas talking with Collider, Natalia Cordova-Buckley additionally made observe of Yo-Yo’s evolution and talked about what she loves most concerning the character:
Yo-Yo has advanced so much. In the seventh season, she sits again and turns into a group member. She decides that the easiest way that she will help is through the use of her strongest instruments, her superpowers, and her coronary heart and soul to be a pillar underneath the infrastructure of S.H.I.E.L.D. What I really like about Yo-Yo is that she’s by no means been a protagonist, however with each season, she’s advanced increasingly more into that. In the seventh season, we actually see her stand behind Mack and inhibit the director, and actually observe the orders and help his trigger.
It has been a pleasure to look at Yo-Yo’s journey since becoming a member of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. throughout its third season. Initially not sure of tips on how to deal with her standing as an Inhuman, she finally embraced her powers and joined Daisy’s Secret Warriors. After leaving S.H.I.E.L.D. for some time, she returned on a extra everlasting foundation and has joined the group on quite a few missions since.
Alongside the way in which, she’s skilled lows, like shedding her arms and having them changed with cybernetic ones. Nonetheless, she’s additionally had highs, with one of the most important being that she discovered love with S.H.I.E.L.D. director Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie.
Yo-Yo is at the moment time touring together with her teammates, as they search to stop the extraterrestrial Chronicoms from erasing S.H.I.E.L.D. from historical past and wiping out Earth. She’s additionally discovering that she’s unable to make use of her powers. The explanations for this have but to be revealed, but it surely’s solely a matter of time earlier than we discover out why. It’ll be attention-grabbing to see how she works via it and to seek out out what awaits her at sequence’ finish.
New episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
Add Comment