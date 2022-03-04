Why Alfredo Tena is Faitelson’s candidate to direct America

David Faitelson argued why Alfredo Tena is the ideal candidate to lead Club América (Photo: Cuartoscuro/ESPN)

In the midst of the situation that triggered the departure of Santiago Solari of the technical management of América, Fernando Ortiz was appointed as interim coach. Despite this, names of various characters with a history in Mexican soccer have circulated who, due to their characteristics, could take the reins definitively. Added to the discussion David Faitelsonwho was of the opinion that the The ideal candidate to occupy the position is the legendary defender Alfredo Tena.

Through his Twitter account, the panelist from ESPN reacted to the crisis that continues in Coapa and answered the question of some users. “If they ask me for a name for America, at this moment, the ideal one is Alfredo Tena. Legendary figure of Americanism, serious, honest, hard-working guy and who knows the bowels of the club. He is my candidate.” posted on the profile of @Faitelson_ESPN.

His call has been added to the request of various fans who have found in the Captain Fury al ideal character to clean up the complicated moment the team goes through. In addition, although he became director of the Basic Forces of the Eagles, he has had the opportunity to manage the first team a couple of timesjust as it has done with other Mexican clubs.

His attitude and qualities on the pitch earned him the nickname of Captain Fury (Photo: Twitter/@patula_7809)

Few characters have debuted, grown up and aged in the same institution. Alfredo Tena is one of those who, together with Cristóbal Ortega, Germán Villa and Cuauhtémoc Blanco, have lived most of his football career with the Eagles. This trait was important for the Captain Fury could become one of historical references of the team although other aspects of personality and track records add to his arguments.

Since his debut, at the age of 17, by the hand of Jose Antonio Roca, showed a strong personality with respect to the rest of his colleagues. His gallantry, temperament, motivationas well as passion on the field of play and in the dressing room were sufficient merits so that over the years it could be owner of the captain’s badge as well as the nickname of Fury.

Nowadays it is not strange to see his figure on flags and banners exhibited by animation groups, as he demonstrated his leadership party by party. However, his commitment went further in the dispute of relevant matches such as the classics. In fact, one of the most remembered episodes in his career occurred during a fight that his team had with Chivas players of the Guadalajara Sports Club.

After directing the Eagles, Alfredo Tena was coach of Monarcas Morelia (Photo: Alán Ortega/Cuartoscuro)

The August 17, 1986, the field of the Azteca Stadium was the venue for the National Classic. To the minute 72 a friction between Eduardo Bacas and Fernando Quirarte triggered a pitched battle. In the middle of the brawl, Tena made his appearance with a flying kick against Ángel Torres. Later, he got into a fight with Javier Ledesma and Omar Arellano, for which he was attacked by four Guadalajarans until his companions came to help him.

Among his sporting merits is obtaining six league championships between 1975 and 1989, as well as a pair of Inter-American Cups in 1978 and 1991. His defensive qualities did not prevent him from being a scorer, because for many years he established himself as the defender with the most goals (26), until March 1, 2022 when he was surpassed by Bruno Valdez.

Along with Vinicio Bravo, Miguel Zelada, Daniel Brailovsky, Armando Manzo, Alberto Trejo, Domínguez, Eduardo Bacas, Juan Antonio Luna, Cristobal Ortega and Carlos Hermosillo, Alfredo Tena formed one of the best squads in the history of America (Photo: Twitter/ @rodrigoamc)

As a coach he has been champion with Santos and Pachuca. With America his crowning achievement was leading the team to the semi-final of the Liberators cup in the year 2000 against Boca Juniors. In 2006 he was an assistant to his brother Luis Fernando and in 2011 he took over the reins again, although he could not transcend. His career did not stop there, because between 2012 and 2014 he was an assistant in the RCD Espanyol of La Liga, so his experience has grown remarkably.

His historical role together with his character, experience, as well as his individual and collective track record, place him as one of the suitable candidates for the position of technical director. However, the board will wait a few more days to define the character that will return the team to its leading role in Liga MX.

KEEP READING:

The crisis in America unleashed a new fight between Faitelson and “Donkey” Van Rankin

Who is Fernando Ortiz, the coach who will replace Santiago Solari

This is how Canelo Álvarez warmed up the fight against Golovkin