Why All Star Wars Fans Need To Watch The Clone Wars’ Siege Of Mandalore

Star Wars followers could also be out of latest motion pictures in the intervening time, however there’s nonetheless some new content material that’s undoubtedly value trying out. The remaining season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has formally begun releasing its long-awaited remaining arc that can inform the story of the Siege of Mandalore. The four-part arc launched its first installment on April 17, and that first episode is proof sufficient that Star Wars followers want to observe the Siege of Mandalore.
Sure, even Star Wars followers who’ve by no means checked out The Clone Wars ought to completely head to Disney+ to catch the ultimate chapter of the sequence. Learn on for a spoiler-free rationalization of why Star Wars followers want to observe the Siege of Mandalore!
You Don’t Need To Be A Clone Wars Skilled
Whereas the primary episode of the Siege of Mandalore arc brings collectively a number of the components of The Clone Wars which are fan-favorites and the merchandise of years of storytelling, I’ve to say that newcomers ought to be capable to make sense of it. Acquainted faces like Anakin and Obi-Wan are within the combine, a legendary unhealthy man has an element to play, and the dialogue can fill within the blanks with out forcing viewers to pause the episode to attempt to work out who this Ahsoka Tano is and why they need to care about her.
Truthfully, in the event you’ve seen the prequel trilogy, you in all probability know sufficient to select up on the place the Siege of Mandalore arc begins. The Siege of Mandalore works with out encyclopedic information of The Clone Wars (though carry on scrolling if you’d like some bonus information about what you’ve missed to this point). When you get a have a look at the animation of The Clone Wars in its remaining season, you may be completely keen to go alongside for the experience and work out the characters as you go alongside. Talking of the animation…
The Look Is Pure Star Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars could also be an animated sequence, but it surely shouldn’t be confused with a present geared toward youngsters. Clone Wars has components that ought to enchantment to Star Wars followers of all ages, and the Siege of Mandalore has the look of pure Star Wars. Truthfully, I might say that the ultimate season has seemed extra like live-action than I’ve seen out of every other animated sequence, and that already makes for superb battle scenes.
With out stepping into specifics, the clone troopers are out in full pressure in solely the primary episode of the Siege of Mandalore, and an arc with that title can solely ship extra motion. Scenes are scored with music that sounds prefer it might be pulled proper off of the massive display, and your complete aesthetic of the sequence is the ultimate days of the Republic earlier than Revenge of the Sith.
The Siege Of Mandalore Will Fill In Some Star Wars Blanks
One of many many criticisms of the prequel trilogy is that Anakin’s flip in Revenge of the Sith occurred manner too shortly, and manner an excessive amount of occurred off-screen between Assault of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The Clone Wars as a complete fills in these blanks, however the Siege of Mandalore will seemingly go into extra element of what occurred within the bigger galaxy within the remaining days of the Republic. We noticed what occurred with Anakin, Obi-Wan, and the others in Coruscant; what about elsewhere?
In some ways, the Siege of Mandalore will full the story of the Star Wars saga within the prequel period. The truth is, based mostly on just a few moments from the primary episode, it’s secure to imagine that The Clone Wars may be very shortly catching as much as Revenge of the Sith, and it’s completely doable that the Siege of Mandalore will overlap with the occasions of Revenge of the Sith and present Order 66 from angles that didn’t make it into the film.
The Siege Of Mandalore Is New Cinematic Star Wars Content material
Clearly, an arc from the present referred to as Star Wars: The Clone Wars goes to be new Star Wars content material. Little is thought about what the following Star Wars film shall be about or when exactly it would launch now that the Skywalker Saga concluded. Season 2 of The Mandalorian is slated for a fall launch, and will have completed manufacturing in time that it received’t be delayed like different high-profile sequence this 12 months. The different Disney+ live-action sequence should still be a methods off.
So, if you’d like new Star Wars content material, The Clone Wars with the Siege of Mandalore is the place to be. As a four-parter that can possible run for round two hours, the Siege of Mandalore arc ought to really feel like a film, and fairly probably one which stands up or surpasses the live-action movies. motion pictures. If you happen to simply want a break from the drama nonetheless surrounding the sequel trilogy, want a Star Wars repair, or are simply bored in quarantine, a visit again to the prequel period within the galaxy far, distant is value a half hour for the following a number of Fridays.
Now, in the event you’re a Star Wars fan nonetheless on the fence about trying out The Clone Wars’ Siege of Mandalore since you don’t know The Clone Wars, learn on for a bonus crash course on current Clone Wars Season 7 occasions! If you happen to don’t need to be spoiled, be happy to skip this subsequent part. LAST WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR THE CLONE WARS BEFORE SIEGE OF MANDALORE!
Spoiler-ific Clone Wars Crash Course
Ahsoka Tano (pictured above with Anakin Skywalker) is the previous Jedi apprentice of Anakin between Assault of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. They grew to become very shut, however she left the Jedi Order after being framed for homicide. Previous to the Siege of Mandalore, she and Anakin haven’t reunited since she left the Jedi.
In her early Season 7 arc, she labored with two sisters from the decrease ranges of Coruscant. She finally discovered Darth Maul was lively on Mandalore and was recruited by a Mandalorian by the title of Bo-Katan to assist. Mandalore is just not a part of the Republic, however Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka helped the Mandalorians throughout the authentic run of The Clone Wars.
Anakin remains to be hiding his relationship with Padme, however he’s getting sloppy in holding his secret and Padme was visibly exhibiting her being pregnant within the first arc of Clone Wars Season 7. He and Obi-Wan are nonetheless working as a detailed group, however Revenge of the Sith is approaching. Obi-Wan has his suspicions however hasn’t confronted Anakin about Padme.
The clone troopers fashioned very shut bonds with their Jedi generals, with Rex specifically as a loyal officer to Anakin and pal of Ahsoka. That mentioned, a number of the clones (together with Rex) began to determine that there was one thing suspicious with the chips of their brains again earlier than Clone Wars received its Disney+ revival. END CLONE WARS SPOILERS.
If you wish to try the Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Siege of Mandalore arc, the primary episode is on the market streaming on Disney+ now, together with a complete lot of different Star Wars content material. New episodes of Clone Wars launch Fridays on Disney’s streaming service.
